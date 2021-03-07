Jupiter, FL Michael Edward Thomaston, born October 5, 1964, passed away on March 3, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife JoAnne; his daughters, Alexis and Ashley; his brother-in-law, Steven Mathews and his sister-in-law, Kathleen Mathews; his siblings, Anita Thomaston, Janet Thomaston, Mitchell (Christy) Thomaston, and Nancy Thomaston Rogers, along with nieces and nephews, Neil Gauthier, Adrienne Gauthier, Emily Haug, Brian Rogers, Eric Rogers, and Lindsay Thomaston, Kristen Mathews, James Mathews along with many other relatives including cousin, Carol Gray. Michael was proceeded in death by his parents, Matthew and Jane Thomaston, and his brother-in-law, Thomas Mathews. Michael graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology with honors for his Bachelors' degrees in electrical engineering. His career was spent working with the wonderful people at Florida Power & Light Company. Michael was active in the Boy Scouts of America for many years with his father and brother. He also enjoyed participating in historical civil war reenactments. He enjoyed relaxing time out at his property in Okeechobee where he loved target practice with 'the boys'. He was an active motorcyclist and treasured his four-wheelers. In earlier years he was an enthusiastic pilot. He fondly referred to his home as the "Animal House" since so many pets were loved and fostered there. Michael was a kind and generous person with a loving, giving spirit. All of us that knew him were blessed beyond measure to have had him in our lives. He will truly be missed by those of us who were fortunate enough to be a part of his life. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to: Treasure Coast Humane Society, 4100 SW Leighton Farm Avenue, Palm City, Fl 34990

