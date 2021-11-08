Jenkinsburg, GA Mr. Michael "Todd" Murphy, age 56 of Jenkinsburg (formerly of Lovejoy) passed away November 7, 2021. Mr. Murphy had 32 years of service to his community; 10 years as a police officer, 5 years as a homicide detective, 17 years as a lead investigator before his retirement from the Clayton County District Attorney's Office. He was also a member of P.O.A.B. He is survived by his loving wife: Angela Marie Murphy; children: Michael Brandon Murphy of Lovejoy, Caleb William Jackson, and Sienna Marie Jackson both of Jenkinsburg; mother: Bettye Jo Murphy of Lovejoy; cousins: Adrian Murphy Masingill, Joe Murphy, Edward Murphy, Brian Brock, Shannon Exum, and Dawn Exum Holman. Funeral service will be held at 4 PM, Monday, November 15th, 2021 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM, before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, www.noahs-ark.org, Haven House, www.haven-house.com, or Rainbow House Inc., www.rainbowhouseinc.org , in Memory of Mr. Michael "Todd" Murphy. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. fordstewartfuneralhome.com

