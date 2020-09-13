Mona Mae Garrett Steele

Riverdale, GA Mona Mae Steele, 88, of Riverdale passed away September 12, 2020. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on September 6, 1932 to the late Isabelle Garrett. Mona grew up in Atlanta and enjoyed cooking, sewing, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Riverdale Eastern Star 446 as well as Philadelphia Presbyterian Church in Forest Park. Mona is survived by her husband of 71 years, Walter "Bud" Steele; daughter, Renee (Mike) Stephens of Jackson; grandson, Micheal (Kristi) Stephens of McDonough; granddaughter, Melissa (Daniel) Finley of McDonough; four great-grandchildren, Landon Finley, Reilly Stephens, Emily Stephens, and Liam Finley; and loving nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Philadelphia Presbyterian Church, Forest Park with pastor Jack Westlund officiating. She will be buried at Sherwood Memorial Park, Jonesboro following the service. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
