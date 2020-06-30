Robert Lee McWilliams, 84, of Hayesville, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 in a Six Mile, South Carolina care facility where he had moved to be near his daughter. Robert was known to many as Bob. He was a native of Georgia. Born in Atlanta, he lived in Jonesboro most of his adult life. Robert served in the U.S. Navy Reserves as a young man. Robert had earned both his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Georgia State University in the area of Accounting, and became a licensed Certified Public Accountant. Robert worked throughout his life for the State of Georgia in the Auditing Department until receiving full retirement. He was a member of the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants and part of the Georgia State Board of Accountancy. He was also a member of Certified Computing Professionals, where he obtained mastery level in both IT skills assessment and IT management. After retirement, Robert and his wife, Brenda moved to Hayesville in 2003 and became active members of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. Robert attended regularly until his health would no longer allow. He loved these mountains. He was the son of the late Marvin Davis and Juanita Rosa Eppley McWilliams, and husband of the late Brenda Sue Franks McWilliams who died October 1, 2015. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ara Leanna Meeder; grandson, Jonathan Casey Lyle; and a sister Jackie Warren. He is survived by two daughters, Jenny Elizabeth McWilliams Lyle and husband, Gregory, of Carrollton, Georgia, and Valerie Anne McWilliams Meeder of Pickens, South Carolina; a son, Steven Timothy McWilliams and wife, Alycia, of Esko, Minnesota; eleven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren also survive. A private funeral service will be held at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church with the Rev. Phil Goble officiating. The service will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 and can be viewed on Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Facebook page. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ian Lyle, Evan McWilliams, Drake Meeder, Jack McWilliams, Kyle Meeder, and Mike Williams. Honorary pallbearer will be Max McWilliams In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Building Fund, 50 Marvin Cabe Lane, Hayesville, North Carolina 28904. Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville in charge of all arrangements. An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhome.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus outbreak updates
Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak delivered to your inbox daily.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Draw and Upload your Favorite Troll by July 20th for a chance to win a Troll World Tour Prize Pack. You can also mail your Troll drawing to: TROLLSCLAYTON C/O GDP P.O. Box 603, Lawrenceville GA 30046. Contest Rules: Must be 18 years of age or older to enter. • Void where prohibited and restr…
Most Popular
Articles
- Federal lawsuit filed against Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Victor Hill
- Astronauts are spending Father's Day in space watching the solar eclipse
- Clayton County schools to reopen in August following modified schedule
- Alleged Jonesboro Waffle House shooter identified
- Clayton schools giving away free supplies Wednesday, Friday
- Clayton County hosting virtual town hall meeting Tuesday
- Astronomers may have detected light from colliding black holes for the first time
- New warehouse coming to Morrow near I-75, exit 231
- Alleged Jonesboro Waffle House shooter remains behind bars, bond denied
- Georgia nephew of famed prison escapees keeps their story alive decades later
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.