Robert Lee McWilliams, 84, of Hayesville, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 in a Six Mile, South Carolina care facility where he had moved to be near his daughter. Robert was known to many as Bob. He was a native of Georgia. Born in Atlanta, he lived in Jonesboro most of his adult life. Robert served in the U.S. Navy Reserves as a young man. Robert had earned both his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Georgia State University in the area of Accounting, and became a licensed Certified Public Accountant. Robert worked throughout his life for the State of Georgia in the Auditing Department until receiving full retirement. He was a member of the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants and part of the Georgia State Board of Accountancy. He was also a member of Certified Computing Professionals, where he obtained mastery level in both IT skills assessment and IT management. After retirement, Robert and his wife, Brenda moved to Hayesville in 2003 and became active members of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. Robert attended regularly until his health would no longer allow. He loved these mountains. He was the son of the late Marvin Davis and Juanita Rosa Eppley McWilliams, and husband of the late Brenda Sue Franks McWilliams who died October 1, 2015. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ara Leanna Meeder; grandson, Jonathan Casey Lyle; and a sister Jackie Warren. He is survived by two daughters, Jenny Elizabeth McWilliams Lyle and husband, Gregory, of Carrollton, Georgia, and Valerie Anne McWilliams Meeder of Pickens, South Carolina; a son, Steven Timothy McWilliams and wife, Alycia, of Esko, Minnesota; eleven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren also survive. A private funeral service will be held at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church with the Rev. Phil Goble officiating. The service will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 and can be viewed on Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Facebook page. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ian Lyle, Evan McWilliams, Drake Meeder, Jack McWilliams, Kyle Meeder, and Mike Williams. Honorary pallbearer will be Max McWilliams In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Building Fund, 50 Marvin Cabe Lane, Hayesville, North Carolina 28904. Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville in charge of all arrangements. An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhome.com.

