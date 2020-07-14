Mrs. Julie Vaughn Lawson, 52, of Fulton County passed away on July 9, 2020. Julie was born August 28, 1967, in East Point, Georgia, to Paul and Jenny Vaughn. She is survived by her husband, J. Mark Lawson; daughters, Kate and Erin Lawson; mother, Jenny Vaughn; father, Paul Vaughn; uncles, Bob Grant (Carolyn) and Ken Grant (Carole); aunts, Julie Dossett (David), Kathy Kinney, and Polly Lane (Bobby); and many cousins. She was a follower of Christ, as well as a loving wife, mother, daughter, niece, cousin, and friend. She was a light in the lives of all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly requests that donations be made to one of the following in Julie's name - Barbara Bush Foundation for Literacy, American Migraine Foundation, Anxiety and Depression Association of America or National Trust for Historic Preservation. Funeral services for Mrs. Lawson will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Burial will follow at Camp Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM prior to the service. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville - www.mowells.com

