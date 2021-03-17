Rex, GA Mrs. Nancy Lee Caine, age 79 of Rex passed away March 15, 2021. Mrs. Caine was preceded in death by her parents: Harry E. and June Coss, and husband: Lee Roy Caine, Jr. She is survived by her sons: Wesley Caine, Lee (Sue) Caine and William (Ashely Burnham) Caine, daughters: Paula (Richie) Folds, Candy (Atef) Hassan and Lori (Lisha) Turley-Caine, bonus children: Cheryl Dotson, Cara (Abdula) Nazari and Bobby Bouchelle, grandchildren: Melissa Syph, Brian Caine, Sarah Webster, Casey Turley-Caine, Jennifer Brewster, Lisa Hartigan, Adam and Jamy Misosky, Ahmed, Hannah and Adam Nazari, great-grandchildren: Jacob and Xavier Syph and Makayla and Kenton Webster, brother: Joe Coss, sister: Cindy (John) Condon and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus outbreak updates
Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak delivered to your inbox daily.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- 88 street racers arrested in Clayton County Saturday night
- Billie Eilish's green hair party is over
- Shooting at a party in Chicago leaves 13 people wounded and 2 dead
- Jonesboro set to break ground on new City Center
- Former Jonesboro standouts M.J. Walker, Dakota Leffew in NCAA Tournament
- Clayton schools to host outdoor graduations in May
- Sen. Warnock to keynote Clayton Chamber Annual Gala
- Turner appointed chief local elected official of WorkSource Atlanta Regional
- Rep. Mike Glanton appointed to MARTA Overview Committee
- Billie Eilish won the Grammy she thinks Megan Thee Stallion deserved
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Custom built executive home in Jonesboro features home theater, pool, and rec room
- County with the most severe weather in every state
- Military medals and what they mean
- Women who broke barriers from the year you were born
- PHOTOS: Forest Park vs. Woodward Academy Girls Basketball, Class AAAAA State Finals
- Presidential names ranked by their current popularity
- Best lake towns to live in
- Best place to raise a family in every state
- ON THE MARKET: Jonesboro home on Lake Spivey with 2 fireplaces for chilly nights
- PHOTOS: Georgia Bulldogs begin spring football practice
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.