Jonesboro, GA Mrs. Ola Carter Scott Ledbetter, age 92, of Jonesboro, GA passed away on November 7, 2020. She was a member of Harvest Baptist Tabernacle in Jonesboro and she and her husband owned and operated Ledbetter Construction. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Lamar Carter and Josie Chastain Carter; her husbands, Albert E. Scott, Sr. and G. L. Ledbetter; and her siblings, Essie Baldwin, Mary Chastain, Marie Tinsely, Grace Ragan, Wallace Carter and Hollis Carter. Mrs. Ledbetter is survived by her children, Frances (Kip) Tomlinson of Moultrie, GA, Albert E. Scott, Jr. of Jonesboro, Jerry C. (Judy) Scott; former daughter in laws, Pamela Hill Scott and Cheryl Fincher Scott. Mrs. Ledbetter is also survived by her sister, Jane Meadows Royals; grandchildren, Lori White (former husband, Chris White), Lance Tomlinson, Hillton A. Scott, Michelle Scott Singletary, Brandi Tryan, Kristie Murphy; great grandchildren, Gabrielle White and fiancé; Trey Merritt, Kaitlyn White, Bryce Tryan, Vicotria Scott Singletary, Thomas Lee Singletary, Dieron Tryan; great great grandchildren, Myles Merritt, Bentley Tryan; several nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. A Funeral Service will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Harvest Baptist Tabernacle. Dr. Joe Arthur will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11 AM till 12 Noon prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 1 PM at Cobb Suncrest Memorial Gardens in Moultrie, GA. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge, 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

