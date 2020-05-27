Jonesboro, GA
Oscar D. Atkinson
Oscar D. Atkinson, of Jonesboro, passed away on May 19, 2020. A private graveside service was held at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 5 pm-8 pm. Mr. Atkinson was an Army veteran. He retired after having served over 25 years. He is survived by his daughters, Catherine Wood (Barry) of Morrow and Ann Harvey (Michael) of Milton, Fl; sister, Bessie Harrellson of Tallahassee, FL; 4 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Services entrusted to Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, Ga., 770-961-2828.
To plant a tree in memory of Oscar Atkinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
- Chase Elliott ends Kyle Busch's Truck Series dominance, earns $100,000 bounty to fight coronavirus
- Take 5: NHL restart plan makes dollars and sense
- Uber and Lyft drivers are suing New York state over unemployment benefits
- Reports: Players balk at MLB's pay-cut proposal
- Justice Department closes investigation of Kelly Loeffler, two other senators
Most Popular
Articles
- New public safety training building opens in Riverdale
- Astronomers spot 'twist' evidence of a baby planet in a young star system
- Lovejoy grad Kennedy Allen has strong debut season at Clark Atlanta
- The Highway Hoggin Car Club gives scholarships
- Usher's New Look Foundation donates 350 meals to Clayton schools, community
- Joe Biden wins Hawaii Democratic primary
- Pizza Hut is giving away 500,000 free pizzas to celebrate the class of 2020
- Man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery shooting arrested on murder charge
- Georgia High School Association: Athletes can resume conditioning at school June 8
- Clayton school officials preparing FY 2021 budget, anticipating $60M loss in funding
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
-
dudleysharp said:Innocents are much more at risk when we allow murderers to live.We may have proof of two innocents executed, in 1915, two brothers from South …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.