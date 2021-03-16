Patricia Lassiter

Griffin, GA Patricia Piper Lassiter, age 86 of Griffin, Georgia passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at Eternal Hope Hospice. Pat was born in Atlanta, Georgia on April 9, 1934. Her parents, Clifford and Mary Wade Piper, husband, Richmond Lassiter and son, Ricky Lassiter, sister, Mildred P. Trammell all preceded her in death. Pat was retired from Porex Corporation, a longtime member of County Line United Methodist Church, where she served on the Board of Steward, Sunday School Teacher, choir member, and the UMW. She volunteered at the Mt. Zion Campground where she was known as the biscuit maker and served as a district officer in the Griffin UMW District. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Lorraine Lassiter; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Mark Munday; grandchildren, Laura and Greg Simmons, Matthew and Shelley Lassiter, Jonathan and Hailey Lassiter, Holly Wenzel, Stephen and Sarah Munday, Bridgett and Michael Theil. Her great grandchildren are, Beau Simmons, Amy Lassiter, Arabella Lassiter, Levi Lassiter, Brighton Munday, Ava Munday, and one expected in August; brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Elaine Piper; brother-in-law, Reverend Ralph Simmons; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 5 pm-7 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Monday, March 22, 2021 at 11:00 am in the chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Reverend Gene Walton, Reverend Katie Mattox and Reverend Ralph Simons will officiate. Interment will be in County Line United Methodist Church Cemetery. Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Pat Lassiter by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes, memories; the services will be live streamed.
Service information
Mar 21
Visitation
Sunday, March 21, 2021
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home
1891 West McIntosh Road
Griffin, GA 30223
1891 West McIntosh Road
Griffin, GA 30223
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 22
Service
Monday, March 22, 2021
11:00AM
11:00AM
Chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home
1891 W. McIntosh Rd.
Griffin, GA 30223
1891 W. McIntosh Rd.
Griffin, GA 30223
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
