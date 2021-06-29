Newnan, GA Paul F. Freeman, a long time past Clayton County resident and a retired Delta Air Lines employee, passed away June 4, 2021 during a stay at a Griffin hospice clinic. The family are current residents of Newnan, Georgia.

Paul was born march 3, 1936 in Boston Massachusetts and is survived by his wife, Geneva Freeman, a daughter, Susan Kimberly Freeman and a son, Stephen Paul Freeman.

Paul was raised in Nashua New Hampshire. His parents were Pearl Marshall Freeman and Harold E. Freeman. He became part of a family with three grown sisters. Consequently, Paul grew up with many of his nieces and nephews. He graduated from Nashua High School in 1954.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Ethel P. Tipping, Elsa Krueger Sandifer, and Irene Doughty Benner. He is survived by a number of nephews and nieces.

