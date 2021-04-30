Jonesboro, GA Mrs. Phyllis Loislee McGalliard, age 74 of Jonesboro passed away April 30, 2021. Mrs. McGalliard was employed by Chick- fil-A for 34 years and also worked for the Clayton County Board of Education, She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She is survived by her son: Kenneth "Ken" Deryl (Mari) Sweat of Jonesboro, daughter: Kelly DeVona "Mike" Lane of McDonough, sisters: Patricia Roper of Jonesboro and DeVon Idyll Parker of Jonesboro, grandchildren: Karla "Patrick" Smith, Corey Lane, Mikayla Lane, Shelby (Justin) Bentley, Elizabeth Boyd, Sarah Ledford, Taylor Boyd and David (Sarah) Boyd, great-grandchildren: Monika (Austin) Fletcher, Eli Huff, Connor Huff , Charlotte Smith, Ella Boyd and Micah Darden, great-great grandchildren: James Bentley, Greyson Fletcher, Adeline Ledford and Evan Smith, many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Shane Roye officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 7130 Mt Zion Circle, Morrow, GA 30260, www.cbcmorrow.org or the Clayton County Humane Society, P. O. Box 2116 Jonesboro, GA 30237, www.claytoncountyhumane.org in Memory of Mrs. Phyllis McGalliard. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700 www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

