Jonesboro, GA Mrs. Phyllis Loislee McGalliard, age 74 of Jonesboro passed away April 30, 2021. Mrs. McGalliard was employed by Chick- fil-A for 34 years and also worked for the Clayton County Board of Education, She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She is survived by her son: Kenneth "Ken" Deryl (Mari) Sweat of Jonesboro, daughter: Kelly DeVona "Mike" Lane of McDonough, sisters: Patricia Roper of Jonesboro and DeVon Idyll Parker of Jonesboro, grandchildren: Karla "Patrick" Smith, Corey Lane, Mikayla Lane, Shelby (Justin) Bentley, Elizabeth Boyd, Sarah Ledford, Taylor Boyd and David (Sarah) Boyd, great-grandchildren: Monika (Austin) Fletcher, Eli Huff, Connor Huff , Charlotte Smith, Ella Boyd and Micah Darden, great-great grandchildren: James Bentley, Greyson Fletcher, Adeline Ledford and Evan Smith, many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Shane Roye officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 7130 Mt Zion Circle, Morrow, GA 30260, www.cbcmorrow.org or the Clayton County Humane Society, P. O. Box 2116 Jonesboro, GA 30237, www.claytoncountyhumane.org in Memory of Mrs. Phyllis McGalliard. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700 www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus outbreak updates
Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak delivered to your inbox daily.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ga. Highway 138 accident in Riverdale kills teen
- Clayton County Police Officer Armando Mendoza laid to rest
- Funeral arrangements announced for Clayton County Police Officer Armando Mendoza
- Changes made to time, location of Friday food pantries in Clayton
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium going to 100 percent capacity for events beginning May 15
- Accused murderer escapes custody in College Park Thursday morning, manhunt underway
- Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill facing four federal counts of violating detainees civil rights
- Weekly average of new Covid-19 deaths in US hits lowest point since October
- Murder suspect who escaped Arizona authorities at Atlanta airport is captured
- Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill pleads not guilty to federal civil rights violation charges, out on bond
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Log cabin home in Hampton with wrap-around porch, treehouse
- PHOTOS: Monster Jam at Atlanta Motor Speedway
- 100 best cities to raise a family
- Most and least educated states in America
- Least obedient dog breeds
- PHOTOS: Region 3-AAAAA Track and Field Championships
- 100 best albums of the 21st century, according to critics
- Highest-grossing movie franchises
- States that have vaccinated the most residents
- ON THE MARKET: Modern Jonesboro home on Lake Spivey unique way to experience lake life
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.