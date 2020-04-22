Mr. Gary Atkinson, age 73, passed away April 9, 2020. He was born in Trenton, MI, the son of the late Albert and Joan Atkinson.
He was a proud veteran of the US Air Force, serving in the Vietnam War. He was a loyal member of the American Legion Post #258 in Jonesboro, GA. He is survived by his wife, Carmen Atkinson; son and daughter-in-law: Erik and Heather Atkinson of Pflugerville, Tx. daughters and sons-in-law: Amy and TJ Lester and Lori and Jeff Mayer of San Antonio, Tx; step-daughter: Cynthia Roebuck and step-son: Robert Post of Jonesboro, Ga.
He was Grandpa to six grandchildren: Zachery Lester, Torin and Olivia Atkinson, Jacob and Ava Mayer and Chance Roebuck. brothers and sisters-in-law: Bruce and Pat Atkinson of Monroe, MI; Scott and Debbie Atkinson of Gibraltar, MI; brother:Bryan Atkinson of Southgate, MI. sister: Janet Clayton of Carmel, IN: many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus.
