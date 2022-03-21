Jonesboro, GA Reta Rogers Miller, age 72, of Jonesboro, GA, passed away surrounded by her family on March 20, 2022. Reta was born in Athens, TN, on April 4, 1949 to the late Roy and Marietta Rogers. Reta was preceded in death by her son, Trey Miller and her brother, Clifford S. Rogers. Reta grew up in East Point, GA. She attended Russell High School where she met her loving husband, Bill and they were married for over 50 years. Reta was a member of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro and retired from Jonesboro High School in 2011. She served the students, teachers and parents for 15 years and enjoyed counseling and giving emotional support to hundreds of young people at Jonesboro High School as well as many other organizations.She is survived by her husband, Bill; son and daughter-in-law: Michael (Michelle) and their son: Matthew "Matty"; son: Jason Miller; sister: Mary B. Barth; brother: John R. Bayless; sisters-in-law and their husbands: Lynne and Andy Colquitt of Rome and Gayle and Steve Barker of Newnan; nieces: Melissa Ivy and Katie Edmonds. Reta never met a stranger and she cherished the opportunity to serve and help others. Funeral services will be held at 7 PM, Thursday, March 24th, 2022 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to Harvest of Israel, P.O. Box 1797 Morristown, TN 37816 in memory of Mrs. Reta Rogers Miller. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210- 2700. fordstewartfuneralhome.com