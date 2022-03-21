Jonesboro, GA Reta Rogers Miller, age 72, of Jonesboro, GA, passed away surrounded by her family on March 20, 2022. Reta was born in Athens, TN, on April 4, 1949 to the late Roy and Marietta Rogers. Reta was preceded in death by her son, Trey Miller and her brother, Clifford S. Rogers. Reta grew up in East Point, GA. She attended Russell High School where she met her loving husband, Bill and they were married for over 50 years. Reta was a member of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro and retired from Jonesboro High School in 2011. She served the students, teachers and parents for 15 years and enjoyed counseling and giving emotional support to hundreds of young people at Jonesboro High School as well as many other organizations.She is survived by her husband, Bill; son and daughter-in-law: Michael (Michelle) and their son: Matthew "Matty"; son: Jason Miller; sister: Mary B. Barth; brother: John R. Bayless; sisters-in-law and their husbands: Lynne and Andy Colquitt of Rome and Gayle and Steve Barker of Newnan; nieces: Melissa Ivy and Katie Edmonds. Reta never met a stranger and she cherished the opportunity to serve and help others. Funeral services will be held at 7 PM, Thursday, March 24th, 2022 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to Harvest of Israel, P.O. Box 1797 Morristown, TN 37816 in memory of Mrs. Reta Rogers Miller. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210- 2700. fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
- Bedrooms: 2
MCDONOUGH AFFORDABLE LIVING For eligible low income perso…
We take care of your lawn so you don't have to! No job to…
$475
4 Apts, Homes or condos for people with bad credit! We lo…
Most Popular
Articles
- How protected are we against Covid-19? Scientists search for a test to measure immunity
- Locations announced for Clayton County Trash Amnesty Days
- CLAYTON COUNTY EVENTS: Have coffee with a cop or learn how to buy a house
- Everyone was just a little Irish at Jonesboro's St. Patrick's Day Festival
- Georgia business owner sentenced for CARES Act PPP fraud
- Clayton County Water Authority encourages residents to 'Fix a Leak'
- Barber's career high leads franchise-record 142 in College Park Skyhawks win
- Daddy Yankee announces he's retiring
- Spring is here and it's time for the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival
- Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are engaged
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Clayton County Animal Control cats and dogs available for adoption
- PHOTOS: St. Patrick's Day Celebration in Jonesboro
- PHOTOS: Clayton County Animal Control cats and dogs available for adoption
- 10 hacks to make any room in your home look bigger
- CAPITOL BEAT: 5 stories to know from last week at the General Assembly
- PHOTOS: NASCAR's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway
- Breakthrough discoveries in the evolutionary biology and behavior of pets
- Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US
- PHOTOS: Lovejoy wins Class AAAAAA girls basketball state title
- How 8 platforms pay content creators, from TikTok to YouTube
-
Georgia Plough Boy said:Great idea. Implement it sooner than later. You can't expect the patient at 3 am to get the same level of care as the patient at 3 pm if the P…
-
Georgia Plough Boy said:Officer Laxson was truly a policeman that the community could be proud of. He was an excellent example of what a policeman should be, equal an…
-
OBloodyHell said:}}} See the original post here:Absolutely brilliant. Because it's obvious the fool would leave it there to be mocked, derided, and otherwise l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.