Jonesboro, GA Mrs. Reta Rogers Miller of Jonesboro, age 72, passed away in her home, surrounded by family, on March 20, 2022. Mrs. Miller was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jonesboro.

Mrs. Miller established herself as a cornerstone of the community with decades of extensive volunteer and charitable works, including: domestic and international missionary trips, work at multiple churches, events at several public schools, counseling Summer youth camps, choir, hosting exchange students, Cub Scouts and Webelos Den Mother, Woodbadge and Boy Scouts leadership, creating murals and artwork, helping the elderly, multiple schools' marching bands, Drum Corps International, work in support of those in recovery, children's art camp, and so much more. Her paid employment included modeling and serving as the Main Office Administrator of Jonesboro High School, where she also volunteered. Mrs. Miller provided counseling and emotional support to hundreds of youths at Jonesboro High School and other organizations. She was a devout Christian who loved and supported her many friends of Christian, Jewish and other faiths.

Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her Son: Trey Miller. She is survived by her loving husband: Bill Miller; sons: Michael (Michelle) Miller and Jason Miller; sister: Mary Bayless; sisters-in-law: Lynne (Andy) Colquitt and Gayle (Steve) Barker; grandchild: Matty Miller; nieces: Melissa Ivey and Katie Edmonds. Funeral services were held at 7 PM, Thursday, March 24th, 2022 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. The family received friends from 5-7 PM before the service at the funeral home. Private burial was held on Friday, March 24, 2022 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in College Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to Harvest of Israel, P.O. Box 1797 Morristown, TN 37816 in memory of Mrs. Reta Rogers Miller. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210- 2700. fordstewartfuneralhome.com