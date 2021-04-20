Jonesboro, GA Mr. Richard Turner, age 80 of Jonesboro passed away April 20, 2021. Mr. Turner was a lifelong resident of Clayton County and was a member of Rock Spring Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents: Herman and Era Bell Turner and daughter: Kristen Turner Pressley. He is survived by his wife: Frenda Turner, daughter: LeAnn Turner (Daniel) Casey of Newnan, brother: Robert (Anne) Turner of Barnesville, sister: Ann (Jerry) Floyd of Milner, grandchildren: Richard Blake (Bonnie) Casey and Elijah Murphy (Cassie) Casey, great-grandchildren: Lauren, Savannah and Colton and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Interment followed at Sherwood Memorial Park. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

