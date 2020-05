Milner



Ricky E. Viars



Mr. Ricky Eugene Viars, age 71 of Milner, Georgia, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. Mr. Viars was born in Anawalt, West Virginia on February 14, 1949 to the late Amos Viars and Lillian Seagraves Stone. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Keith Stone. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam Era. He and his wife owned The Farley Estate where they host weddings. When Ricky was not helping with the beautiful wedding venue, he spent his time golfing, playing and coaching tennis at Rock Springs Christian Academy. Ricky was also a world champion arm wrestler. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, and devoted Christian. Mr. Viars was survived by his wife, Renee Daughtry Viars; children, Derick Niles, Vaneta Martin, Ricky Viars II, Alexandria Viars; grandchildren, Amelia, Bella, Briar, Brieanna, Braeden, Bruce, Brooklynne, Broderick, Brittney, Bridgette, Bram; sister, Vaneta Gibbs, brother Timothy Stone; several nieces and nephews. A private service will be held Wednesday May 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at The Farley Estate with Reverend Benny Tate officiating. A formal service will be held at a later date. Please refrain from sending flowers until the formal service. To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams- westburyfuneralhome.com . Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Viars family.Arrangements by Williams-Westbury Funeral Home