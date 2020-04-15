Robert Gibbs

Hampton
Mr. Robert "Bobby" C. Gibbs
Mr. Robert C. "Bobby" Gibbs age 92, of Hampton passed away April 10, 2020. Mr. Gibbs was a member of First Christian Church of Jonesboro. He was preceded in death by his wife: Kathryn C. Gibbs. He is survived by his children: Darrell Gibbs (Debbie) of Jonesboro, Dennis Gibbs (Cindy) of St. Cloud, FL and Brian Gibbs (Donna) of Hampton; brothers: Donald J. Gibbs (Joyce) of Jonesboro and Thomas C. Gibbs (Vaneta) of Milner; sisters: Elaine Gibbs of Jonesboro and Mary Minter of Tampa, FL; grandchildren: Katy Burton, Brent Gibbs, Jennifer May, Ben Gibbs, Jordan Gibbs, Holly Gibbs, Andrew Gibbs, Angela DeJesus and Regina Harrell; great grandchildren: Mason May, Shyeanna Edgington, Carter Gibbs, Aspyn Edgington, Riley Edgington, Hackson Burton, Kadyn Gibbs, Kaitlyn Gibbs, Kayia Anderson, Kala Anderson, Brandon Reynolds, Destiny Reynolds and extended family. A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Park, Pastor Wade Hall officiated. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First Christian Church of Jonesboro, 2272 Walt Stephens Rd, Jonesboro, GA 30236 In Memory of Bobby. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com.
