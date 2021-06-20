Covington, GA Robert W. (Rob) Womack, age 56 of Covington, Georgia died on June 15, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia of injuries from an automobile accident. Born on October 14, 1964, Atlanta, Georgia. Son of Barbara F. Womack Rhyne and the late H.O.Womack. Robert is survived by his wife, Julie Hardage Womack. His sister, Salena W. Turner and brother-in-law Brian K. Turner. Elizabeth R. Hardage, sister-in-law. Nephews Tyler M. Woods, Austin B. Woods, Gregory A. Hardage, and niece, Kimberly D. Hardage. Joyce and Joel Dent, uncle and aunt, Also survived by many cousins. A graduate of Jonesboro Senior High, Jonesboro, Georgia where he was awarded Who's Who in High School Students and was in the ROTC program. Held a Bachelors' Degree In Computer Science from DeVry University. Employed by the USPS as a letter carrier. He served his country in the Army during Desert Storm. A member of Prospect United Methodist Church, Covington, Georgia where he taught Sunday School to boys from Second Grade through Fifth and assisted with VBS and Characters for Christ and Zoom Zone. A life member of the Mensa Society and Eternal member of DragonCon. Tutored many children in Math and taught them how to play Chess. Memorial Service will be held on June 26, 2021 at 2:30 PM at Prospect United Methodist Church, 6752 Highway 212, Covington, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, please contribute, if desired, to the Memorial Account for support and care of disabled wife.
