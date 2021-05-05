Griffin, GA Mr. Roger Lee Trammell, Jr., age 92 of Griffin, passed away April 29, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents: Roger L., Sr. and Estelle Trammell and his wife: Jane Trammell. Mr. Trammell is survived by his sons: Roger Lee (Sandy) Trammell, III of Murphy, N.C., David Frank Trammell of Griffin, Ricky Trammell of Hampton and Robert Wright (Margie) Trammell of Zebulon, 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, May 15, 2021 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Brightmoor Hospice, 3247 Newnan Hwy., Griffin, GA 30223 in Memory of Roger Lee Trammell, Jr. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700 www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

