Jonesboro, GA Mr. Roy Duncan Besszong, 78, of Jonesboro, passed away January 9, 2021. He was born January 6, 1943 in Miami, FL to the late John Mervin and Elvira Besszong. Mr. Besszong graduated from Miami Jackson High School in 1961 and served honorably in the United States Army from 1961-1965 stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia. He married Molly Clendenen Besszong on October 17, 1992 at the Mary Branan United Methodist Church in East Point, GA.
Mr. Besszong was an over-the-road long distance driver for over 50 years and retired from Roadway Freight Co. He received an award and recognition for driving over 1 million miles accident-free. He was a member of Local 728 of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.
He is survived by son, Steve Besszong; step-son, James Hester and his wife, Sonia; daughter, Susan Seaman; step-daughter, Laura Chamlee and her husband, Marty; sister, Diane McKenzie Braydon and her husband, George; niece, Sherri Jones and her husband, Jim; nephew, Stuart McKenzie and his wife, Denise; great nephew, Derek McKenzie and his wife Lindsey; nephew, Danny McKenzie and his wife, Mel; great niece, Haleigh Moyer; great nephews, Ian McKenzie, Austin McKenzie, Christian McKenzie, and Christopher McKenzie; aunt, JoAnn Brewer; cousins, Jeff Brewer and his wife, Janet; Jana Brewer Stewart and her husband, Rick; step-grandchildren, Samantha Chamlee, Natalie Hester, Alexander Chamlee, Nathan Hester, and Matthew Chamlee; step-great-grandchildren, Aiden Standridge and Leanna Chamlee.
Mr. Besszong was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary "Molly" Carolyn Clendenen Hester Besszong; brother-in-law, Lyman Perley McKenzie; uncle, John Edward Brewer; and nephew, Doug Wayne McKenzie.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 17 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home, 135 Senoia Road, Peachtree City, GA 30269, with Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Karen Lyons officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial be sent to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta on behalf of Roy Besszong, Local 728 Teamsters.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.