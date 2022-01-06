Ruth Thomas

Jenkinsburg, GA Ruth A. Thomas, 87, of Jenkinsburg, passed away on January 3, 2022. Services will be held at Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Pastor Mark McKee will be officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 pm - 7 pm. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Linda Murphy of Jonesboro and Michelle Steele (Chris) of Powder Springs; sons, Raymond Wilkins, Jr. (Michelle) of TX, Joey Hutcherson (Debbie) of FL, and Don Hutcherson (Debbie) of Locust Grove; sister, Nell Stewart (Ronnie) of Hoschton; brothers, Allen Arden, Jr (Barbara) of Valdosta and Don Arden (Judy) of Conyers; 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, numerous great great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Services entrusted to Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, Georgia, 770-961-2828.
