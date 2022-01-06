Ruth Thomas

Jenkinsburg, GA Ruth A. Thomas, 87, of Jenkinsburg, passed away on January 3, 2022. Services will be held at Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Pastor Mark McKee will be officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 pm - 7 pm. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Linda Murphy of Jonesboro and Michelle Steele (Chris) of Powder Springs; sons, Raymond Wilkins, Jr. (Michelle) of TX, Joey Hutcherson (Debbie) of FL, and Don Hutcherson (Debbie) of Locust Grove; sister, Nell Stewart (Ronnie) of Hoschton; brothers, Allen Arden, Jr (Barbara) of Valdosta and Don Arden (Judy) of Conyers; 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, numerous great great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Services entrusted to Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, Georgia, 770-961-2828.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Trending Videos