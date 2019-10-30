Riverdale, GA
Sarah Frances Bartlett
Sarah Frances Bartlett, 98, of Riverdale passed away October 22, 2019. She was born in Riverdale on June 23, 1921 to the late Roger and Mollie Bartlett, the oldest of seven children. She was preceded in death by her parents, her 3 brothers and 2 of her sisters. She is survived by her youngest sister, Annie Ruth Wilson, as well as many nieces and nephews. Frances was baptized as one of Jehovah's witnesses in 1945, faithfully serving over 74 years. She loved going out in service to preach the good news of God's kingdom from his word, the Bible. Her hope for the future was life in a new paradise on earth. She was blessed with a huge witness family. Frances also owned and loved so many animals over her lifetime. Her devotion, friendship, love and giggle will be missed. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville - www.mowells.com
