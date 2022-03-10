Ellenwood, GA Mr. Scott Allen Freeman, age 48 of Georgia passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, in Wilkes County, North Carolina.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Georgia.
Scott was born on May 21, 1973 to Jerry Milton and Jo Ann Ingalls Freeman in South Fulton Georgia.
Scott was a kind hearted person. He loved his family, friends and fur babies. He was always there with a helping hand if you needed it. He helped care for family members during difficult times. He was a right arm especially for his mother. He shared the pain with her during the loss of his beloved sister, father and grandparents.
Scott was a member of numerous car clubs. He participated in many car shows and received trophies for best of show and most original. He enjoyed restoring older vehicles. He was an enthusiast of plastic model cars and collected hot wheel cars. He loved spending time creating new designs and modifying the cars. Scott was also a talented sketch artist. Scott is loved by so many and will definitely leave broken hearts.
In addition to his father, Scott was preceded in death by his sister; Bobbie Jo Freeman; Maternal grandparents; Joe Byron Henry and wife Annie Marie Henry; paternal grandparents; Milton Freeman and wife Martha Loraine Freeman; and a step grandfather William Johnson.
Scott is survived by his mother; Jo Ann Ingalls; aunts, uncles, cousins, and a special friend Wanda.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 11454, Alexandria VA 22312.
