Hampton, GA Shirley E. Townley, age 78 of Hampton, GA passed away on October 18, 2020. She was born to the late Fred and Mary Townley on April 19, 1942 in Atlanta, GA. She leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters; Evelyn Lynnen Stanfield Johnsey of Haughton, LA and Loriee Shelnutt of Hampton, GA, and one son; Don Shelnutt Jr. of Grayson, AL.
She will always be loved and missed dearly. "Our minds talk to you, our hearts look for you but our souls know that you are at peace"
