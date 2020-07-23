Shirley Stovall Turner

Jonesboro, GA Mrs. Shirley Stovall Turner, age 83, of Jonesboro, passed away, on July 23, 2020. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Turner, daughter, Wendy Love and grandchild, Lauren Walter. She is survived by her children, Robin Turner of Morrow, Traci (Michael E.) Walter of Hampton; siblings, Donald (Gwen) Stovall of Jackson, Billy (Nancy) Stovall of FL, Diane (Kennon) Moore of Pine Mountain; grandchildren, Karen Love, Joseph Walter, Michael N. Walter, Kathy Walter; several nieces, nephews and extended family. A Funeral Service was held at 2 PM on Monday, July 27, 2020 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. The family will received friends from 12-2 PM at the funeral home the day of the service. Interment followed at Sherwood Memorial Park. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. Fordstewartfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

