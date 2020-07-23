Jonesboro, GA Mrs. Shirley Stovall Turner, age 83, of Jonesboro, passed away, on July 23, 2020. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Turner, daughter, Wendy Love and grandchild, Lauren Walter. She is survived by her children, Robin Turner of Morrow, Traci (Michael E.) Walter of Hampton; siblings, Donald (Gwen) Stovall of Jackson, Billy (Nancy) Stovall of FL, Diane (Kennon) Moore of Pine Mountain; grandchildren, Karen Love, Joseph Walter, Michael N. Walter, Kathy Walter; several nieces, nephews and extended family. A Funeral Service was held at 2 PM on Monday, July 27, 2020 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. The family will received friends from 12-2 PM at the funeral home the day of the service. Interment followed at Sherwood Memorial Park. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. Fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus outbreak updates
Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak delivered to your inbox daily.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- Georgia native Austin Hill earns first NASCAR Truck Series win of the season
- NFL training camps to start on time next week as players, league agree on terms
- Mike Soroka, Jacob deGrom sparkle in opener as Mets top Braves 1-0
- Trump pushes efforts to lower drug prices as coronavirus rages
- Braves head to New York without top two catchers as both show COVID-19 symptoms
Most Popular
Articles
- Top health officials have changed their minds about face mask guidance -- but for good reason
- Former attorney Carla Gaines sentenced to federal prison for theft of client funds
- Free COVID-19 testing available in Jonesboro Aug. 8
- Clayton schools giving out free supplies
- Longtime Brenau University athletic trainer Mike Clanton, formerly at Georgia, dies at 54
- They were trying to save a species. Instead, scientists created a fish that's part sturgeon, part paddlefish, all accident
- RECIPE: Taco Casserole
- Civil rights legend Rep. John Lewis dead at 80
- Mattie's Call issued for Riverdale woman
- Clayton police issue Mattie's Call for Joseph Dytrych
Images
Videos
-
JanitaSpiv624 said:
LSanna, The owner doesn’t have to give cops free food. The owner is not obligated to give free food!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.