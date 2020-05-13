On May 5, 2020, Shirley (Mayo) Turnipseed, 92 years young, followed God's calling into eternal peace. Born September 2, 1927, Shirley was a lifelong resident of Jonesboro, GA. Alongside husband Harvey of over 50 years, they owned and operated "Harvey's Cleaners" in Jonesboro for 50 years. She also had a successful catering business during the 1960's & 70's. Shirley was a dedicated member of First Baptist Jonesboro since 1938. She is predeceased by Mother, Dorothy and Father Earnest Mayo, Husband, Harvey , Son, David and Daughter, Adrienne (Turnipseed) Wolchik. She is survived by Son, Douglas F. Turnipseed, Son-in-Law Fritz Wolchik and Grandson Alex Wolchik. Arrangements by Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Jonesboro, GA. Because of the ongoing pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Jonesboro City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Shirley may be remembered via donation to First Baptist Jonesboro, P.O. Box 773 Jonesboro, GA 30237. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com.
Jonesboro
Mrs. Shirley Elizabeth Turnipseed (Mayo)
