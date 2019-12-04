Sky Valley, GA
Steve Tillman Warren
Steve Tillman Warren, age 74, of Sky Valley, Georgia, passed away on November 26, 2019.
Steve was born on May 1, 1945 to the late Otha Tillman Warren and Laura Peugh. Steve was a former member of the New Hope Methodist Church in Hampton, Georgia and of Fayetteville United Methodist Church. In his professional career he was the C.F.O. of Tara State Bank and American Community Bank, and retired from FiServ Atlanta, in 2012. Steve relocated to Sky Valley in 2016, with his loving wife Caroline Warren.
Steve enjoyed Sudoku puzzles, Jeopardy, taking naps, and looking toward the mountains from his comfortable chair. He loved to feed the birds and spend time watching them.
He was a Veteran of the United States Army and was stationed in Germany at the beginning of the Vietnam War. While there, he received the Army Medal of Occupation guarding the Berlin Wall.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Caroline Ellis Warren, of the home; two sons, Gregory Michael Warren, of Monument, Colorado, CPT Allston Tillman Warren, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; one daughter, Michelle Warren Williamson (James), of Fayetteville, Georgia; five grandchildren, Christopher James Williamson, Donna Virginia Williamson Brooks, Ryan Thomas Warren, Alison Ruth Warren, Eric Matthew Warren; one great-grandchild, Cameron Brooks; and many nieces and nephews also survive him.
The family will hold a memorial service at 2:00 pm on Saturday November 30, 2019 at the Sky Valley Chapel with Rev. Monty Nelson and Rev. Edwin Steil officiating.
Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.
