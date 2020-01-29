Jonesboro
Mr. T. Daniel Rainwater
Mr. T. Daniel Rainwater age 73, of Jonesboro, passed away December 26, 2019. Mr. Rainwater was a member at Jonesboro First United Methodist Church and served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his wife of 54 years: Cherie Williams Rainwater; children: Todd Daniel Rainwater (Cathy) of Savannah and Jodi Rainwater Delikat (Joseph) of Roswell; brother: Jack Elliott Rainwater of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren: Tyler David Rainwater, Hallie Elizabeth Rainwater, Grace Elizabeth Delikat and Samuel Joseph Delikat; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held at 11 AM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Jonesboro First United Methodist Church with The Rev. Valarie Loner officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
