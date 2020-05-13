Ellenwood



Mrs. Tammie Anderson Southall

On May 1, 2020 at the bright age of 59 , Mrs. Tammie Elaine Anderson Southall , succumbed to heart failure at Piedmont Henry early morning. Anyone who know Tammie knew she was a great-hearted kind caring person. All knew she was a great wife , mother , grandmother , and friend . Services will be private with minimal attending there will be a memorial service to be held by the family at a later date. Mrs. Southall is survived by her husband Vernon 60 of Ellenwood , son William Hawkins, 40, Cumming, son David Ingram Jr, 22, Zebulon, and grandson Hunter Hawkins ,13, CummingArrangements by SouthCare Cremation & Funeral Society,

