Terry Tuck

Sunrise: May 8, 1938



Sunset: April 15, 2020



Retired Air Force MSgt Raymond A. Bristow, Vietnam Veteran was born May 8, 1938 in Apex, NC to Mr. and Mrs. Alphonse (Mary) Bristow. The family later moved to Newport News, VA which is where he grew up.



MSgt Bristow, affectionally known as "Sarge" by his friends and acquaintances in the city of Morrow was diagnosed with Alzheimer Disease in 2014. Following his diagnosis, he was lovingly and affectionally cared for by his daughter, Alishia. He peacefully transitioned, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 4:30 a.m. at his home in Morrow, GA, with his daughter and Homecare Assistants at his side.



MSgt Bristow accepted Christ at an early age, joined Saint Alphonsus Catholic Church, Newport News, VA and eagerly encouraged his mother and other members of the family to join. He was well respected, loved and looked up to by the people in his family, friends, and his community specifically the citizens of Hapeville, GA where he retired, brought a home and lived for more than 25 years. He attended the Catholic Church, 0800 a.m. Mass each Sunday in the Morrow community until he became ill.



He attended the public schools in Newport News, VA and graduated from Huntington High School with the class of 1958. He had dreams of being a soldier, so it surprised no one when upon graduation he joined the U. S. Marine Corp. and remained there for two years. Upon leaving the Marine Corp. he joined the U. S. Air Force where he was assigned as an Aerial Photographer and a Motion Picture Cameraman for 20 years. A Vietnam Veteran and one of the first 15 combat photographers in the entire U.S. Military, he served two one (1) year tours in Vietnam. He was the best of the best! During one of his Tours in Vietam, he and his pilot's plane was shot down, he rescued the pilot and saved some extremely valuable equipment and was awarded the Bronze Star. In his job as a photographer, he traveled to countries all over the world and flew Missions with such distinguished 4 Star Generals as Chappie James to name a few. He was such a talented photographer that many Generals name requested him on their flight mission.



While serving at Eglin AFB, FL, he met and married Vivian Davis Bristow from Pensacola FL, and they became the parents of Alishia, Raymond, Terrence and Yelaina. After his return from the War, the family traveled to such bases as: Wright Patterson, AFB, OH, Vandenberg AFB, CA, Wiesbaden AB, Germany, Andrews AFB, MD and Eglin AFB, FL.



He was a loving and strict father, and an extremely loving, kind, and gracious grandfather to his grand and great-grandchildren. He retired from the military while stationed at Davis-Monthan AFB, AZ and went to work at the Post Office in Atlanta, GA.



He loved his community, the city of Morrow, and was proud of his home. He lived an active life and if you visited him unannounced you may find him visiting a neighbor, at a town meeting or bowling. He took work seriously, but also took time to play by traveling yearly throughout the country to reunite with retired/active duty soldiers he worked with. They were a small, elite, and unique group who flew military missions (including combat) all over the world. He also loved bowling and had a couple of loyal, neighborhood friends that faithfully bowled with him until his health began to fail. He was ambitious, worked hard and never tired of his strong desire to achieve. After retirement from the Military and Post Office Raymond started his own small construction and concrete business in Morrow, GA and worked the business until his health began to fail. He was a 100% percent disabled veteran and concurrently with his business ventures, spent numerous hours advising Disabled Military Veterans in his neighborhood, at the VA, or anywhere he met a soldier, talking to them about how to receive compensation for their Disability. Those who listened and followed his advice and guidance were successful.



Raymond lived well and often said to his friend and daughter, Alishia, "I've had a good life and the World don't owe me anything." That is saying a lot for a man who traveled the world three times, worked hard, lived life his way and denied himself nothing.



He was proceeded in death by his Parents: Mr. and Mrs. Alphonse and Mary Bristow, a son: Mr. Terrence Alphonse Bristow, granddaughter: Ms. Rachael Elaine Harper, brother: Mr. Anthony Bristow and sister: Mrs. Jean Hope.



He leaves to cherish his memories and mourn his passing a son, Mr. Raymond A. (Evelyn) Bristow; 2 daughters and a daughter-in-law: Ms.' Alishia L. Bristow, Atlanta, GA, Yelaina R. Thompson, Conyers, GA, and Mrs. Lucretia Rene Bristow, Reston, VA, 3 grandsons: Mr.'s Charles Dale (Blue) Mack, Atlanta, GA, Raymond A. (MaBeth) Bristow, III, Defuniak Springs, FL, Mannie Foster, Reston, VA, 5 granddaughters: Ms' Bianco Bristow, Destin, FL, Arial Bristow, Dallas, TX, Desi Foster, Reston, VA, Alexandria Thompson and Kristen Thacker, Conyers, GA, 13 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers: Mr.'s Ray Alphonse Bristow, Marshall (Margaret) Bristow, Darcey Bristow all of Newport News, VA, 1 sister: Ms. Pat Bristow, Newport News, VA, 3 nieces: Ms.' Tiffany Holmes, Antoinette Crawley Gray, Newport News, VA., and Aerle Taree Bristow, Atlanta, GA. and longtime companion, and mother of his children, Ms. Vivian D. Bristow, Pensacola, FL;,



Raymond departed this earth to be with the Lord at 4:00 a.m. April 15, 2020, is greeted in the heavens by his mother, his father, son, and granddaughter and is now "Soaring with the Angels" in Heaven!



Due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Retired MSgt Raymond A. Bristow will be Memorialized with full Military Honors at a date to be announced by the family.



