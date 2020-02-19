Jonesboro, GA
Mr. Thomas King Duncan
Mr. Thomas K. Duncan, age 88 of Jonesboro, passed away February 14, 2020. Mr. Duncan was the owner/operator of Duncan's Landscape, a U. S. Army veteran, member of First Baptist Church Jonesboro and he was preceded in death by his wife: Dorothy E. Duncan and sister: Margaret Eldore Giles. He is survived by his children: Gary Thomas Duncan and wife Mary of Hampton, Johnny Paul Duncan and wife Faith of Fayetteville, Beth Duncan King and husband Brad of Jasper and Jeffrey Ellis Duncan and wife Christi of Locust Grove, sister: Mary Sue Bruschke of Warner Robins, 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in the Chapel of First Baptist Church Jonesboro with Rev. Irvin Pearre officiating. Interment will follow at Camp Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Church. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to a ministry of your choice at First Baptist Church Jonesboro, P. O. Box 773, Jonesboro, GA 30237, in Memory of Mr. Duncan. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
