Jonesboro, GA
Troy Randolph
Troy Lowe Randolph, age 79 of Jonesboro, GA, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2109 at Eternal Hospice in Georgia. Preceded in death by husband, Donald Randolph, John Randolph. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Vickie Randolph; daughter and son-in-law, Virginia and Charles Redd; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Gary Lowe, Leonard Lowe; several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, November 29, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel with Rev. Charles Ballard officiating. Interment will follow at 3:00 PM at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
