Jonesbobo, GA Rev. W. Irvin Pearre, Jr., age 80 of Jonesboro passed away July 30, 2020. Rev. Pearre was the Minister of Pastoral Care at First Baptist Church Jonesboro for many years. We weep for ourselves, but we rejoice for Irvin, a sinner saved by grace whose life shouted the beauty of salvation in Jesus Christ alone to all who encountered him. His life in Christ impacted thousands for more than six decades, and will echo for all eternity. To God alone be all the glory. He was preceded in death by his grandson: Kenny Allred. He is survived by his wife:

Euphemia Pearre, children: Wendell Roy (Anita) Pearre of Jonesboro, Terrye P. (Steve) Janney of Newnan, Melody P. (Scott) Allred of Jonesboro and Andy (Gloria) Pearre of Jonesboro, aunt: Ruth Harris of Augusta, grandchildren: Whitney (Todd) Tilley, Stephanie (Kerry) Lee, Madeline (Cory) Carter, Emily Allred, Jeremy Allred, Bo Allred, Jack Allred, Deandre Allred, Sam Allred and Lily Allred, great-grandchildren: Hayden Lee, Eli Tilley, Carleigh Tilley and Wyatt Lee, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. A Funeral Service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020 at First Baptist Church Jonesboro Worship Center. Entombment followed at Camp Memorial Park in Fayetteville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Georgia Baptist Children's Homes and Family Ministries, PO Box 329, Palmetto, GA 30268, www.georgiachildren.org, in memory of Rev. W. Irvin Pearre, Jr. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge. 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com