Riverdale, GA Walter Henry "Bud" Steele, 91, of Riverdale, Georgia, passed away October 25, 2021. He was born on October 30, 1929, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late William Henry and Luna Lily Steele. Bud proudly served his country in US Army. He later worked in management and retired from the Atlanta Coca-Cola Bottling Company. Bud was a member of the Riverdale Masonic Lodge 709, and he was also a member of Riverdale Chapter of the Eastern Star 446. Bud was a long-time member of the Philadelphia Presbyterian Church in Forest Park. Preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mona Garrett Steele, Walter is survived by his daughter, Renee (Mike) Stephens; grandchildren, Micheal (Kristin) Stephens, and Melissa (Daniel) Finley; and his great-grandchildren, Landon Finley, Reilly Stephens, Emily Stephens, and Liam Finley; and loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends and family at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville, Saturday, October 30, 2021, 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be at the Philadelphia Presbyterian Church, 351 Morrow Road, Forest Park, Georgia, on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow the service at Sherwood Memorial Park in Jonesboro. We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus outbreak updates
Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak delivered to your inbox daily.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
180 N Jeff Davis Drive
Fayetteville, GA 30214
2:00PM
351 Morrow Road
Forest Park, GA 30297
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
Stockbridge, 30281 FOR RENT Basement studio apartment in …
Priceless Mattress and Furniture Sales NOW OPEN!! Brand n…
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
- A White hospital executive says he was fired and replaced by two women as part of diversity push. He was just awarded $10 million in a wrongful termination lawsuit
- CAL THOMAS: Free stuff isn't really free
- Astros bounce back behind Jose Urquidy, level World Series 1-1
- Trae Young pours in 31 as Hawks edge Pelicans
- New York fire and police departments are scrambling to cover staff shortages when vaccine mandate takes effect
Most Popular
Articles
- New black box theater to open in Riverdale
- Mammoths and other extinct Ice Age giants clung on longer than previously thought, DNA analysis suggests
- Clayton County tenants, landlords encouraged to apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program
- A multi-day severe storm event will impact more than 50 million people from Oklahoma to New Jersey
- 2 dead after a former employee opens fire at a Nebraska grain services facility
- Emily VanCamp explains leaving 'The Resident'
- Proposed location of new Clayton County admin building revealed, Jonesboro could lose library
- Cowboys prep QB Cooper Rush, await word on Dak Prescott
- Three charged after discovery of meth conversion lab in Ellenwood
- Kenny Pickett, No. 23 Pitt give Clemson its third loss
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Atlanta Hawks roll past Dallas Mavericks in season opener
- Notable new words coined the year you were born
- 20 starter houseplants anyone can keep alive
- 100 actors who served in the military
- 100 best horror movies of all time
- PHOTOS: Clayton County Cross Country Championships
- Best Disney princess movies
- 30 famous people you might not know were college athletes
- 33 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween
- PHOTOS: Braves finish off Dodgers to reach first World Series since 1999
-
Thomas Hilliker, RIP said:Really? "The University System of Georgia is doing everything it can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 short of imposing a mask mandate, the s…
-
Frank Sterle Jr. said:I believe the wellbeing of all children — and not just what other parents’ children might/will cost us as future criminals or costly cases of …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.