Mr. Wesley Hugh Elliott, age 69 of Rex passed away May 1st, 2020. Mr. Elliott was a member of The Rock Baptist Church and retired from the Clayton County Water Authority. He is survived by his wife: Patricia "Trish" Elliott; daughter: Amy Susannah Elliott of Rex; brother: James Gary Elliott (Rita) of NC; brother-in-law: Rodney G. Harvey; grand dog: Peaches and extended family. A private graveside service will be held at The Rock Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Steve Foster officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Rock Baptist Church, PO Box 519, Rex, GA 30237 in memory of Wesley Hugh Elliott. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com.
