McDonough, GA William Harold Hayes, Jr. age 80, of McDonough, died, Monday, March 29, 2021. He was born in Rome, Georgia to the late William Harold Hayes, Sr. and Martha Marie Hayes. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sister, Ruby.

Mr. Hayes is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Frances Hayes; son, Stan (Wendy) Hayes; daughters, Stacey Hayes, and Stephanie (Steven) Taylor; grandchildren, Mandy, Stephen, and Kendal; step-grandson, Kevin; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Kori, Gabe, Shelby, Shiloe, and Grayson; and sisters, Sandra and Martha.

Recommended for you +49 50 best colleges on the West Coast Stacker rounded up the top 50 schools on the West Coast, based on Niche's 2021 Best Colleges in America list (updated February 2021). These institutions are in Oregon, Washington, and California. Click for more.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors with David O'Steen officiating. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.