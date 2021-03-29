McDonough, GA William Harold Hayes, Jr. age 80, of McDonough, died, Monday, March 29, 2021. He was born in Rome, Georgia to the late William Harold Hayes, Sr. and Martha Marie Hayes. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sister, Ruby.
Mr. Hayes is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Frances Hayes; son, Stan (Wendy) Hayes; daughters, Stacey Hayes, and Stephanie (Steven) Taylor; grandchildren, Mandy, Stephen, and Kendal; step-grandson, Kevin; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Kori, Gabe, Shelby, Shiloe, and Grayson; and sisters, Sandra and Martha.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors with David O'Steen officiating. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.