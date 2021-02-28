Jonesboro, GA William James Wiggins passed away on February 17, 2021. He was born on June 25, 1944 in Macon, GA to Clifford James Wiggins and Helen Kirkland Wiggins. He was a 1962 graduate of Jonesboro High School and attended Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia. He retired from Kawneer Company in Jonesboro after over 30 years of service.He is survived by two daughters -Maria Ann Wiggins and Melinda Eve Wiggins; two brothers-Bobby Wiggins(Sandra) and Jimmy Wiggins(Jennifer); two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and three nieces and one nephew. Services are pending due to Covid and will be announced later.

