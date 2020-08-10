Peachtree City, GA Mr. Willie Foles, age 89, of Peachtree City, passed away August 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Smith and he is survived by his son, Shelby Foles and his wife, Ellen of Rex; daughters, Cindy Bradley and her husband, Larry of Peachtree City, Selina Dailey and her husband, Clark of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Ryan Foles and his wife, Michelle, Chad Foles and his wife, Allison, Troy Foles and his wife, Mandy, Jeff Bradley and his wife, Alison, David Bradley and his wife, Caycee, Joshua Dailey and his wife, Carinna, Jacob Dailey and his wife, Marjorie, Jordan Dailey Russell and her husband, Seth; 9 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens.

