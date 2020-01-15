Zachary Stoddard

Jonesboro
Zachary Taylor Stoddard
Zachary Taylor Stoddard, age 30, joined his Heavenly Father on January 2, 2020. He grew up in Jonesboro, Georgia where he attended Jonesboro High School, was a member of Kappa Kappa Psi, a National Honorary Band Fraternity and in 2015 graduated from Georgia State University .
He will forever be missed by his parents: Veldon and Samantha Jett Stoddard; his sisters Adrian and Maya all of the home; his grandmothers Mrs. Louise Stoddard of Gray Court, SC and Mrs. Annie Jett and Godmother Regina Jacobs both of Darlington, SC. and many other close relatives and friends.
Memorial service for Zachary Taylor Stoddard was held on Saturday- January 11,2020 at the Stoddard Interdenominational Church in Gray Court, SC.
Childs Funeral Home,Inc of Clinton, SC were in charge of these arrangements.
