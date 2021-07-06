Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow reunite

The “Friends” reunion is still going strong.

Courteney Cox took to Instagram Sunday to reveal that she celebrated July 4 with her former costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

In a second slide Cox snapped a picture with Laura Dern, who was also at the party.

“Happy 4th! xoxo,” Cox captioned the photos.

The group’s celeb friends weighed in, with Michelle Pfeiffer writing, “Happy 4th!

“Cropped again!” David Spade joked.

“Happy 4th, love” Tan France said.

The three pals had recently reunited, along with Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, for a “Friends” reunion special for HBO Max.

“It was an incredible time,” Cox said on the special. “Everything came together. We became best friends through just the chemistry, the whole thing. It was life-changing and it forever will be — not just for us, but for people who watch it, and that’s such a great feeling to carry forever. I’m really thankful, and I love you guys so much.”

Matthew McConaughey declares America ‘going through puberty’

Matthew McConaughey left some people “Dazed and Confused” with his July Fourth message.

The actor, who is said to be mulling a run for governor of Texas, posted a message on social media wishing the US a happy birthday.

The tweet of his 2 1/2-minute video was captioned “happy 245th birthday America — lets rock.”

“As we celebrate our independence today, as we celebrate our birth as a nation, the day that kick-started a revolution to gain our sovereignty, let’s admit that this last year, this trip around the sun, was also another head-scratcher,” McConaughey said.

Vanessa Williams and PBS slammed for ‘Black national anthem’ performance

There was backlash over Vanessa Williams performing for Independence Day before it even happened.

Williams hosted PBS’ “A Capitol Fourth” on Sunday, and it had been announced that she would sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which has become known as the “Black national anthem.”

In the promotion leading up to the show, Williams talked about including the song.

“It’s in celebration of the wonderful opportunity that we now have to celebrate Juneteenth,” USA Today reported the former Miss America saying. “So we are reflective of the times.”

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of African American slaves and was declared a federal holiday in the U.S. this year.

— From wire reports