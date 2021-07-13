Cedric the Entertainer to host the Emmys

This year’s Emmy Awards will be hosted by a first-timer.

CBS and the TV Academy on Monday announced that Cedric the Entertainer will make his Emmys hosting debut in September as the big show returns to a live, in-person format. A “limited audience of nominees and their guests” will also be present, according to a press release.

The 72nd Emmy Awards, held in September 2020, were held virtually, with winners giving their speeches over video chat.

“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” said Cedric the Entertainer in a statement. “Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.”

Patricia Heaton celebrates three years of sobriety

Patricia Heaton is three years sober from alcohol.

The former “Everybody Loves Raymond” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share that she feels a lot better now that she doesn’t drink.

“It’s July where we celebrate our nation’s freedom, also celebrating three years of freedom from alcohol for me,” she said.

Heaton had just finished a 3.5-mile walk, saying if anyone needed help kicking the habit, she’d encourage them.

“A lot to celebrate this month. #3years,” she captioned the video of her walk.

The actress told Parade Magazine last year she stopped drinking after it became too important of a ritual for her.

“I miss it terribly, but at the end of the day, I feel better,” she said. “There’s an actual statistic that women who were moderate drinkers in their 30s and 40s often become alcoholics in their 50s and 60s.”

Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett to bring their podcast on the road

Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett will celebrate the first anniversary of their podcast, “SmartLess,” by bringing the show on the road.

The “SmartLess Tour Live” will have a limited run, set to kick off on Feb. 2, 2022 at Toronto’s Massey Hall followed by stops in Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago and Madison WI.

It will wrap in Los Angeles at the Orpheum Theatre on Feb 12.

Of the tour Arnett joked that he’s not going, saying, “I wish nothing but the best for Sean and Jason on this.”

In “SmartLess,” the three talk about life and one hosts reveals a mystery guest to the other two.

Tickets go on sale July 16 and are available for presale beginning Monday.

— From wire reports