JONESBORO — The Georgia High School Association football season continues to march on but the power rankings for Clayton County have changed a bit this week.
In the new Clayton News Power Rankings, Riverdale High still remained at the top with Lovejoy staying steady as the No. 2 team. Mundy’s Mill’s win over Mount Zion five days ago really helped the team as they moved back up to No. 3 while Morrow dropped to No.4.
The landscape continued to change as Jonesboro moved up one position while the Mount Zion Bulldogs dropped out of the top five in the county.
The first tie of the season comes in at the no. 7 seed as North Clayton and Drew are both tied as both teams have won just one game.
Forest Park moved backwards into the ninth position after holding eighth in the previous Clayton News power rank.
Check out the newly updated Clayton News rankings below.
Clayton News Power Rankings
|No.
|Team
|Power Rank Aggregate
|Movement
|1
|Riverdale Raiders
|1.57
|=
|2
|Lovejoy Wildcats
|2.86
|=
|3
|Mundy's Mill Tigers
|4.14
|+1
|4
|Morrow High Mustangs
|4.86
|-1
|5
|Jonesboro Cardinals
|5.43
|+1
|6
|Mount Zion Bulldogs
|6.14
|-1
|7
|North Clayton Eagles
|8.29
|+2
|Drew Titans
|8.29
|=
|9
|Forest Park Panthers
|9.57
|-1