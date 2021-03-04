ATLANTA – State Rep. Sandra Scott, D-Rex, recently introduced House Bill 35, or the Ethical Policing Act, to provide additional procedures and requirements for law enforcement officers and agencies in order to ensure “ethical policing” in Georgia.
“House Bill 35 is a great piece of common-sense legislation,” said Scott. “HB 35 would be the beginning of solving a vast number of problems with policing in Georgia. It would provide opportunities for citizens to voice complaints and get answers. It would make citizens and law enforcement officers think twice before they react to situations, which I consider a good beginning. As of today, Atlanta is the only city to have a citizen review board in Georgia, but this bill would give each city and county the opportunity to implement similar accountability structures.”
House Bill 35 would set standards for “ethical policing” in Georgia law. It would also authorize local municipalities to create and operate citizen review boards to ensure accountability for ethical police conduct, as well as direct the attorney general to create a form for local agencies to use to record complaints alleging police misconduct and disciplinary actions for such misconduct.
Scott represents the citizens of District 76, which includes portions of Clayton and Henry counties. She was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2010 and currently serves on the Defense & Veterans Affairs, Human Relations & Aging, Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment, Science and Technology and Special Rules committees.
