Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood is cancer-free for a second time

Rock legend Ronnie Wood says he has been given the all-clear by doctors after battling cancer for a second time.

Speaking to British newspaper the Sun, the 73-year-old Rolling Stones guitarist revealed he was diagnosed with small-cell carcinoma — a cancer that typically affects the lungs — during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I’ve had cancer two different ways now,” Wood told the publication.

“I had lung cancer in 2017 and I had small-cell more recently that I fought in the last lockdown.”

“I came through with the all-clear,” Wood said.

Wood told the Sun that painting his wife Sally Humphreys, 43, and their 4-year-old twins, Gracie and Alice, had helped him through recovery.

He added that the “self-imposed” art therapy allowed him to “express and get lost.”

Frances McDormand's third Oscar win puts her nearly in a league of her own.

McDormand won the Best Actress award on Sunday night at the 93rd Academy Awards for her role in ”Nomadland.”

She previously won the Oscar for Best Actress for her roles in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in 2018 and “Fargo” in 1997.

If she wins another in this category during her career she will tie with the late Katharine Hepburn, who has the most wins with four.

McDormand played Fern in “Nomadland,” about a woman who lives in her van and travels across the midwest.

Chloé Zhao, the director of “Nomadland,” became the first woman of color and the first woman of Asian descent to earn Best Director at the Oscars on Sunday. The film also won the coveted Best Picture award.

‘Master of None’ return date set at Netflix — with a twist

“Master of None,” the acclaimed Aziz Ansari-led Netflix comedy, is returning for Season 3 — but it’s unclear how much Aziz Ansari will appear at all.

Netflix on Monday unveiled the first look at the new season, which it said will chronicle “the relationship of Denise (Emmy Award winner Lena Waithe) and her partner Alicia (BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie).”

Ansari, who co-created the series with Alan Yang, wrote the season with Waithe. He also directed.

The new season, Netflix said, “is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility, and personal growth both together and apart. Fleeting romantic highs meet crushing personal losses while existential questions of love and living are raised.”

— From wire reports