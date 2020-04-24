Clayton County Week 6 Offensive Honor Roll

Jimmy Calloway throws a pass during a Morrow game.

 Ben Ennis

Class AAAAAAA All-State Football

Offense

QB Harrison Bailey, Marietta, Sr.

RB Cody Brown, Parkview, Jr.

RB Daijun Edwards, Colquitt County, Sr.

WR Josh Downs, North Gwinnett, Sr.

WR Ricky White, Marietta, Sr.

TE Arik Gilbert, Marietta, Sr.

OL Ethan Lane, Archer, Sr.

OL Micah Morris, Camden County, Jr.

OL Jake Wray, Marietta, Sr.

OL Trey Zimmerman, Roswell, Sr.

OL Paul Tchio, Milton, Sr.

ATH Jacurri Brown, Lowndes, Sr.

Defense

DL Jared Ivey, North Gwinnett, Sr.

DL Jamil Burroughs, McEachern, Sr.

DL B.J. Ojulari, Marietta, Sr.

DL Myles Murphy, Hillgrove, Sr.

LB Gary Osby, Lowndes, Sr.

LB Barrett Carter, North Gwinnett, Jr.

LB Kobe Wilson, Parkview, Sr.

DB Doneiko Slaughter, Roswell, Sr.

DB Rashad Torrence, Marietta, Sr.

DB Taylor Goodson, North Gwinnett, Sr.

DB Jack Rhodes, Milton, Sr.

Specialists

PK Nolan McCord, Parkview, Sr.

P Brock Travelstead, North Paulding, Sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Arik Gilbert, Marietta

Defensive Player of the Year: Jared Ivey, North Gwinnett

Coach of the Year: Richard Morgan, Marietta

Class AAAAAA All-State Football

Offense

QB Tate Rodemaker, Valdosta, Sr.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Dalton, Sr.

RB Jalen Rouse, Richmond Hill, Sr.

WR Asante Das, Allatoona, Sr.

WR Parker Self, South Paulding, Sr.

TE Miles Campbell, South Paulding, Jr.

OL Jordan Williams, Gainesville, Sr.

OL John Williams, Creekview, Sr.

OL Riley Adcock, Dacula, Sr.

OL Parker Rodgers, Lee County, Sr.

OL Nick Lundberg, Allatoona, Sr.

ATH T.K Mack, North Atlanta, Sr.

Defense

DL Simeon Barrow, Grovetown, Sr.

DL Makius Scott, Gainesville, Sr.

DL Nathan Vickers, Richmond Hill, Jr.

DL JaQuari Wiggles, Mays, Sr.

LB Phillip Webb, Lanier, Sr.

LB Wesley Steiner, Houston County, Sr.

LB Khatavian Franks, Creekside, Sr.

DB Victor Pless, Harrison, Sr.

DB Jimmy Calloway, Morrow, Sr.

DB Kaleb Edwards, Dacula, Jr.

DB Caleb McDowell, Lee County, Jr.

Specialists

PK Jude Kelley, Allatoona, Sr.

P Chase Gabriel, Glynn Academy, Sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Jahmyr Gibbs, Dalton

Defensive Player of the Year: Phillip Webb, Lanier

Coach of the Year: Matt Dickman, Harrison

Class AAAAA All-State Football

Offense

QB Jalen Addie, Warner Robins, Jr.

RB Jo’Quavious Marks, Carver-Atlanta, Sr.

RB O’Brien Barnett, Clarke Central, Sr.

WR Jontavis Robertson, Jones County, Sr.

WR Jairus Mack, Clarke Central, Jr.

TE Billy Ward, Locust Grove, Sr.

OL Broderick Jones, Lithonia, Sr.

OL Seth McLaughlin, Buford, Sr.

OL Austin Blaske, South Effingham, Sr.

OL Conner Griffin, Jones County, Sr.

OL Quantavious Leslie, Rome, Sr.

ATH Sam Brown, New Hampstead, Sr.

Defense

DL William Anderson, Dutchtown, Sr.

DL Vincent Dinkins, Kell, Sr.

DL Damarjhe Lewis, Griffin, Sr.

DL Nazir Stackhouse, Columbia, Sr.

LB Kevin Swint, Carrollton, Sr.

LB Ahmad Walker, Warner Robins, Jr.

LB Michael Mincey, Ware County, Jr.

DB T. Lee, Buford, Sr.

DB Sheldon Arnold, Loganville, Sr.

DB Tommy Wright, Southwest DeKalb, Sr.

DB Cole Bishop, Starr’s Mill, Jr.

Specialists

PK Hayden Olsen, Buford, Sr.

P Daniel Gibbs, Veterans, Jr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Jontavis Robertson, Jones County

Defensive Player of the Year: Kevin Swint, Carrollton

Coach of the Year: Bryant Appling, Buford

Class AAAA All-State Football

Offense

QB Max Johnson, Oconee County, Sr.

RB Elijah Green, Blessed Trinity, Sr.

RB Khiari McCoy, Carver-Columbus, Sr.

WR Ze’Vian Capers, Denmark, Sr.

WR Brent Carr, West Laurens, Sr.

TE James Bryant, Blessed Trinity, Sr.

OL Jackson Filipowicz, Blessed Trinity, Sr.

OL Jonah Gambill, Cartersville, Sr.

OL Kobe McAllister, Heritage-Ringgold, Sr.

OL Zaire Flournoy, Chapel Hill, Sr.

OL Nate Howard, Mary Persons, Sr.

ATH Mike Wright, Woodward Academy, Sr.

Defense

DL Bradyn Swinson, Chapel Hill, Sr.

DL Lane Phillips, Heritage-Ringgold, Sr.

DL Spencer Dacus, West Laurens, Sr.

DL Adam Weynand, North Oconee, Sr.

LB D’Eryk Jackson, West Laurens, Sr.

LB Aaron Washington, Woodward Academy, Sr.

LB West Weeks, Oconee County, Jr.

DB Brian Branch, Sandy Creek, Sr.

DB Chase Dial-Watson, Flowery Branch, Sr.

DB Quinton Reese, Blessed Trinity, Sr.

DB Ambe Caldwell, Woodward Academy, Sr.

Specialists

PK Noah Jones, Cairo, Sr.

P Ezra King, Eastside, Sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Mike Wright, Woodward Academy

Defensive Player of the Year: Bradyn Swinson, Chapel Hill

Coach of the Year: Tim McFarlin, Blessed Trinity

Class AAA All-State Football

Offense

QB Ladd McConkey, North Murray, Sr.

RB Malachi Thomas, Hart County, Jr.

RB Chavron Wright, Cedar Grove, Sr.

WR Jaylon Barden, Westside Macon, Sr.

WR Za’tarious Anderson, Monroe, Sr.

TE Cane Berrong, Hart County, Jr.

OL Myles Hinton, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

OL Avery Jernigan, Pierce County, Sr.

OL Terrance Ferguson, Peach County, Jr.

OL Mason Ware, Jefferson, Sr.

OL Colton Oliver, Crisp County, Sr.

ATH Shaheim Bailey, Stone Mountain, Jr.

Defense

DL Alvin Williams, Cedar Grove, Sr.

DL Demarius Jackson, Cedar Grove, Jr.

DL Taurus Simmons, Jenkins, Sr.

DL Akelo Stone, Jenkins, Sr.

LB Sergio Allen, Peach County, Sr.

LB Isaiah Ratcliff, Cedar Grove, Sr.

LB Choe Bryant-Strother, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

DB Ronald Cooper, Jenkins, Sr.

DB Tee Denson, Cedar Grove, Sr.

DB Tyler Bride, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

DB Anthony Henderson, Jackson, Sr.

Specialists

PK Alex Bachetta, Westminster, Soph.

P Luke Holloway, Fannin County, Jr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Malachi Thomas, Hart County

Defensive Player of the Year: Sergio Allen, Peach County

Coach of the Year: Miguel Patrick, Cedar Grove

Class AA All-State Football

Offense

QB Gunner Stockton, Rabun County, Soph.

RB JaQues Evans, Dublin, Sr.

RB Tank Bigsby, Callaway, Sr.

WR Braxton Hicks, Rabun County, Sr.

WR Rico Powers, Hapeville Charter, Sr.

TE Payten Singletary, Thomasville, Sr.

OL Tate Johnson, Callaway, Sr.

OL Jabari Brooks, Washington County, Sr.

OL Ty McRae, Dublin, Sr.

OL Amarius Mims, Bleckley County, Jr.

OL Jakobee Mitchell, Brooks County, Sr.

ATH Bryce Bailey, Bleckley County, Sr.

Defense

DL Romello Height, Dublin, Sr.

DL Robert Lee, Hapeville Charter, Sr.

DL T.J. Davis, Metter, Sr.

DL Carlos Allen, Douglass, Sr.

LB Seth Hodges, Bremen, Sr.

LB Kydran Jenkins, Jefferson County, Sr.

LB Ty Anderson, Thomasville, Soph.

DB Chance Gamble, Fitzgerald, Jr.

DB Jalin Shephard, Callaway, Jr.

DB Enoch Howard, Hephzibah, Sr.

DB Josh Ross, Pepperell, Sr.

Specialists

PK Hurston Waldrep, Thomasville, Sr.

P Joseph Weiers, Hapeville Charter, Sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: JaQues Evans, Dublin

Defensive Player of the Year: Romello Height, Dublin

Coach of the Year: Roger Holmes, Dublin

Class A Public All-State Football

Offense

QB Trice McCannon, Marion County, Sr.

RB Tyler Morehead, Clinch County, Jr.

RB Kolbi Ferguson, Lincoln County, Sr.

WR Jamorri Colson, Irwin County, Sr.

WR Shakari Denson, Claxton, Jr.

TE Garland Benyard, Irwin County, Jr.

OL Austin Duffy, Marion County, Jr.

OL Cooper Smith, Bowdon, Sr.

OL Conner Kyle, Commerce, Sr.

OL Kameron Wideman, Montgomery County, Sr.

OL Bubba Johnson, Irwin County, Sr.

ATH James Thomas, Mitchell County, Sr.

Defense

DL Craig Harris, Clinch County, Jr.

DL JyQuez Marshall, Irwin County, Sr.

DL Zykevious Walker, Schley County, Sr.

DL Dominique Mills, Jenkins County, Jr.

LB D.J. Lundy, Irwin County, Sr.

LB Desmond Tisdol, Wilcox County, Sr.

LB Kendrick Hawkins, Marion County, Sr.

DB Gabriel Benyard, Irwin County, Jr.

DB Ben Fortson, Bowdon, Sr.

DB Darrell Starling, Pelham, Sr.

DB Antaevious Brown, Lincoln County, Sr.

Specialists

PK Jorge Gonzalez, Claxton, Sr.

P Jackson Bostick, Baconton Charter, Sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Trice McCannon, Marion County

Defensive Player of the Year: D.J. Lundy, Irwin County

Coach of the Year: Buddy Nobles, Irwin County

Class A Private All-State Football

Offense

QB Brock Vandagriff, Prince Avenue Christian, Jr.

RB Keaton Mitchell, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.

RB Michael Cox, Holy Innocents’, Sr.

WR Donnovan Moorer, Hebron Christian, Sr.

WR Justin Robinson, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.

TE Kaleb Park, Calvary Day, Sr.

ATH Niko Vangarelli, Mount Paran Christian, Sr.

OL Tanner Bivins, Wesleyan, Jr.

OL Shedrick Rhodes, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.

OL Charlie Patterson, Fellowship Christian, Jr.

OL Tate Rutledge, Darlington, Sr.

OL Trey Bedosky, Landmark Christian, Sr.

Defense

DL Marquis Black, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.

DL Jonathan Hammond, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian, Sr.

DL Cade Brock, Darlington, Sr.

DL Andre Miller, Savannah Country Day, Sr.

LB Josh Aspinwall, Wesleyan, Sr.

LB Hunter Hawk, Holy Innocents’, Sr.

LB Josiah Cotton, Mount de Sales, Sr.

DB Kurt Knisely, Athens Academy, Sr.

DB Deion Colzie, Athens Academy, Jr.

DB Shamari Reed, Trinity Christian, Sr.

DB Micah Smith, Wesleyan, Sr.

Specialists

PK Joe Dixon, Christian Heritage, Sr.

P Marshall Nichols, Holy Innocents’, Jr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Keaton Mitchell, Eagle’s Landing Christian

Defensive Player of the Year: Jonathan Hammond, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian

Coach of the Year: Jonathan Gess, Eagle’s Landing Christian

Recommended for you

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.