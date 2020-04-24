Class AAAAAAA All-State Football
Offense
QB Harrison Bailey, Marietta, Sr.
RB Cody Brown, Parkview, Jr.
RB Daijun Edwards, Colquitt County, Sr.
WR Josh Downs, North Gwinnett, Sr.
WR Ricky White, Marietta, Sr.
TE Arik Gilbert, Marietta, Sr.
OL Ethan Lane, Archer, Sr.
OL Micah Morris, Camden County, Jr.
OL Jake Wray, Marietta, Sr.
OL Trey Zimmerman, Roswell, Sr.
OL Paul Tchio, Milton, Sr.
ATH Jacurri Brown, Lowndes, Sr.
Defense
DL Jared Ivey, North Gwinnett, Sr.
DL Jamil Burroughs, McEachern, Sr.
DL B.J. Ojulari, Marietta, Sr.
DL Myles Murphy, Hillgrove, Sr.
LB Gary Osby, Lowndes, Sr.
LB Barrett Carter, North Gwinnett, Jr.
LB Kobe Wilson, Parkview, Sr.
DB Doneiko Slaughter, Roswell, Sr.
DB Rashad Torrence, Marietta, Sr.
DB Taylor Goodson, North Gwinnett, Sr.
DB Jack Rhodes, Milton, Sr.
Specialists
PK Nolan McCord, Parkview, Sr.
P Brock Travelstead, North Paulding, Sr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Arik Gilbert, Marietta
Defensive Player of the Year: Jared Ivey, North Gwinnett
Coach of the Year: Richard Morgan, Marietta
Class AAAAAA All-State Football
Offense
QB Tate Rodemaker, Valdosta, Sr.
RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Dalton, Sr.
RB Jalen Rouse, Richmond Hill, Sr.
WR Asante Das, Allatoona, Sr.
WR Parker Self, South Paulding, Sr.
TE Miles Campbell, South Paulding, Jr.
OL Jordan Williams, Gainesville, Sr.
OL John Williams, Creekview, Sr.
OL Riley Adcock, Dacula, Sr.
OL Parker Rodgers, Lee County, Sr.
OL Nick Lundberg, Allatoona, Sr.
ATH T.K Mack, North Atlanta, Sr.
Defense
DL Simeon Barrow, Grovetown, Sr.
DL Makius Scott, Gainesville, Sr.
DL Nathan Vickers, Richmond Hill, Jr.
DL JaQuari Wiggles, Mays, Sr.
LB Phillip Webb, Lanier, Sr.
LB Wesley Steiner, Houston County, Sr.
LB Khatavian Franks, Creekside, Sr.
DB Victor Pless, Harrison, Sr.
DB Jimmy Calloway, Morrow, Sr.
DB Kaleb Edwards, Dacula, Jr.
DB Caleb McDowell, Lee County, Jr.
Specialists
PK Jude Kelley, Allatoona, Sr.
P Chase Gabriel, Glynn Academy, Sr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Jahmyr Gibbs, Dalton
Defensive Player of the Year: Phillip Webb, Lanier
Coach of the Year: Matt Dickman, Harrison
Class AAAAA All-State Football
Offense
QB Jalen Addie, Warner Robins, Jr.
RB Jo’Quavious Marks, Carver-Atlanta, Sr.
RB O’Brien Barnett, Clarke Central, Sr.
WR Jontavis Robertson, Jones County, Sr.
WR Jairus Mack, Clarke Central, Jr.
TE Billy Ward, Locust Grove, Sr.
OL Broderick Jones, Lithonia, Sr.
OL Seth McLaughlin, Buford, Sr.
OL Austin Blaske, South Effingham, Sr.
OL Conner Griffin, Jones County, Sr.
OL Quantavious Leslie, Rome, Sr.
ATH Sam Brown, New Hampstead, Sr.
Defense
DL William Anderson, Dutchtown, Sr.
DL Vincent Dinkins, Kell, Sr.
DL Damarjhe Lewis, Griffin, Sr.
DL Nazir Stackhouse, Columbia, Sr.
LB Kevin Swint, Carrollton, Sr.
LB Ahmad Walker, Warner Robins, Jr.
LB Michael Mincey, Ware County, Jr.
DB T. Lee, Buford, Sr.
DB Sheldon Arnold, Loganville, Sr.
DB Tommy Wright, Southwest DeKalb, Sr.
DB Cole Bishop, Starr’s Mill, Jr.
Specialists
PK Hayden Olsen, Buford, Sr.
P Daniel Gibbs, Veterans, Jr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Jontavis Robertson, Jones County
Defensive Player of the Year: Kevin Swint, Carrollton
Coach of the Year: Bryant Appling, Buford
Class AAAA All-State Football
Offense
QB Max Johnson, Oconee County, Sr.
RB Elijah Green, Blessed Trinity, Sr.
RB Khiari McCoy, Carver-Columbus, Sr.
WR Ze’Vian Capers, Denmark, Sr.
WR Brent Carr, West Laurens, Sr.
TE James Bryant, Blessed Trinity, Sr.
OL Jackson Filipowicz, Blessed Trinity, Sr.
OL Jonah Gambill, Cartersville, Sr.
OL Kobe McAllister, Heritage-Ringgold, Sr.
OL Zaire Flournoy, Chapel Hill, Sr.
OL Nate Howard, Mary Persons, Sr.
ATH Mike Wright, Woodward Academy, Sr.
Defense
DL Bradyn Swinson, Chapel Hill, Sr.
DL Lane Phillips, Heritage-Ringgold, Sr.
DL Spencer Dacus, West Laurens, Sr.
DL Adam Weynand, North Oconee, Sr.
LB D’Eryk Jackson, West Laurens, Sr.
LB Aaron Washington, Woodward Academy, Sr.
LB West Weeks, Oconee County, Jr.
DB Brian Branch, Sandy Creek, Sr.
DB Chase Dial-Watson, Flowery Branch, Sr.
DB Quinton Reese, Blessed Trinity, Sr.
DB Ambe Caldwell, Woodward Academy, Sr.
Specialists
PK Noah Jones, Cairo, Sr.
P Ezra King, Eastside, Sr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Mike Wright, Woodward Academy
Defensive Player of the Year: Bradyn Swinson, Chapel Hill
Coach of the Year: Tim McFarlin, Blessed Trinity
Class AAA All-State Football
Offense
QB Ladd McConkey, North Murray, Sr.
RB Malachi Thomas, Hart County, Jr.
RB Chavron Wright, Cedar Grove, Sr.
WR Jaylon Barden, Westside Macon, Sr.
WR Za’tarious Anderson, Monroe, Sr.
TE Cane Berrong, Hart County, Jr.
OL Myles Hinton, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
OL Avery Jernigan, Pierce County, Sr.
OL Terrance Ferguson, Peach County, Jr.
OL Mason Ware, Jefferson, Sr.
OL Colton Oliver, Crisp County, Sr.
ATH Shaheim Bailey, Stone Mountain, Jr.
Defense
DL Alvin Williams, Cedar Grove, Sr.
DL Demarius Jackson, Cedar Grove, Jr.
DL Taurus Simmons, Jenkins, Sr.
DL Akelo Stone, Jenkins, Sr.
LB Sergio Allen, Peach County, Sr.
LB Isaiah Ratcliff, Cedar Grove, Sr.
LB Choe Bryant-Strother, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
DB Ronald Cooper, Jenkins, Sr.
DB Tee Denson, Cedar Grove, Sr.
DB Tyler Bride, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
DB Anthony Henderson, Jackson, Sr.
Specialists
PK Alex Bachetta, Westminster, Soph.
P Luke Holloway, Fannin County, Jr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Malachi Thomas, Hart County
Defensive Player of the Year: Sergio Allen, Peach County
Coach of the Year: Miguel Patrick, Cedar Grove
Class AA All-State Football
Offense
QB Gunner Stockton, Rabun County, Soph.
RB JaQues Evans, Dublin, Sr.
RB Tank Bigsby, Callaway, Sr.
WR Braxton Hicks, Rabun County, Sr.
WR Rico Powers, Hapeville Charter, Sr.
TE Payten Singletary, Thomasville, Sr.
OL Tate Johnson, Callaway, Sr.
OL Jabari Brooks, Washington County, Sr.
OL Ty McRae, Dublin, Sr.
OL Amarius Mims, Bleckley County, Jr.
OL Jakobee Mitchell, Brooks County, Sr.
ATH Bryce Bailey, Bleckley County, Sr.
Defense
DL Romello Height, Dublin, Sr.
DL Robert Lee, Hapeville Charter, Sr.
DL T.J. Davis, Metter, Sr.
DL Carlos Allen, Douglass, Sr.
LB Seth Hodges, Bremen, Sr.
LB Kydran Jenkins, Jefferson County, Sr.
LB Ty Anderson, Thomasville, Soph.
DB Chance Gamble, Fitzgerald, Jr.
DB Jalin Shephard, Callaway, Jr.
DB Enoch Howard, Hephzibah, Sr.
DB Josh Ross, Pepperell, Sr.
Specialists
PK Hurston Waldrep, Thomasville, Sr.
P Joseph Weiers, Hapeville Charter, Sr.
Offensive Player of the Year: JaQues Evans, Dublin
Defensive Player of the Year: Romello Height, Dublin
Coach of the Year: Roger Holmes, Dublin
Class A Public All-State Football
Offense
QB Trice McCannon, Marion County, Sr.
RB Tyler Morehead, Clinch County, Jr.
RB Kolbi Ferguson, Lincoln County, Sr.
WR Jamorri Colson, Irwin County, Sr.
WR Shakari Denson, Claxton, Jr.
TE Garland Benyard, Irwin County, Jr.
OL Austin Duffy, Marion County, Jr.
OL Cooper Smith, Bowdon, Sr.
OL Conner Kyle, Commerce, Sr.
OL Kameron Wideman, Montgomery County, Sr.
OL Bubba Johnson, Irwin County, Sr.
ATH James Thomas, Mitchell County, Sr.
Defense
DL Craig Harris, Clinch County, Jr.
DL JyQuez Marshall, Irwin County, Sr.
DL Zykevious Walker, Schley County, Sr.
DL Dominique Mills, Jenkins County, Jr.
LB D.J. Lundy, Irwin County, Sr.
LB Desmond Tisdol, Wilcox County, Sr.
LB Kendrick Hawkins, Marion County, Sr.
DB Gabriel Benyard, Irwin County, Jr.
DB Ben Fortson, Bowdon, Sr.
DB Darrell Starling, Pelham, Sr.
DB Antaevious Brown, Lincoln County, Sr.
Specialists
PK Jorge Gonzalez, Claxton, Sr.
P Jackson Bostick, Baconton Charter, Sr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Trice McCannon, Marion County
Defensive Player of the Year: D.J. Lundy, Irwin County
Coach of the Year: Buddy Nobles, Irwin County
Class A Private All-State Football
Offense
QB Brock Vandagriff, Prince Avenue Christian, Jr.
RB Keaton Mitchell, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.
RB Michael Cox, Holy Innocents’, Sr.
WR Donnovan Moorer, Hebron Christian, Sr.
WR Justin Robinson, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.
TE Kaleb Park, Calvary Day, Sr.
ATH Niko Vangarelli, Mount Paran Christian, Sr.
OL Tanner Bivins, Wesleyan, Jr.
OL Shedrick Rhodes, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.
OL Charlie Patterson, Fellowship Christian, Jr.
OL Tate Rutledge, Darlington, Sr.
OL Trey Bedosky, Landmark Christian, Sr.
Defense
DL Marquis Black, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.
DL Jonathan Hammond, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian, Sr.
DL Cade Brock, Darlington, Sr.
DL Andre Miller, Savannah Country Day, Sr.
LB Josh Aspinwall, Wesleyan, Sr.
LB Hunter Hawk, Holy Innocents’, Sr.
LB Josiah Cotton, Mount de Sales, Sr.
DB Kurt Knisely, Athens Academy, Sr.
DB Deion Colzie, Athens Academy, Jr.
DB Shamari Reed, Trinity Christian, Sr.
DB Micah Smith, Wesleyan, Sr.
Specialists
PK Joe Dixon, Christian Heritage, Sr.
P Marshall Nichols, Holy Innocents’, Jr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Keaton Mitchell, Eagle’s Landing Christian
Defensive Player of the Year: Jonathan Hammond, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian
Coach of the Year: Jonathan Gess, Eagle’s Landing Christian
