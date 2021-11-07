Clayton County basketball made its mark on the state-wide scene again last season, including a couple of notable playoff runs.

The Forest Park girls reached the Class AAAAA championship game, while the Lovejoy girls made the Final Four. Those two teams and the others from Clayton hope the 2021-22 season will be even more memorable.

Here’s a look at the local teams ahead of the season, which begins with regular-season games Friday:

Charles Drew

It’s an exciting time for the Drew girls program, which feels confident things will improve from a 2-15 record in the shorteneded 2020-21 season. Head coach Christopher Smith has added Drew grad Jada Hargrove to the staff as assistant head coach — Hargrove, who played at Alcorn State, was a four-year starter at Drew and a member of the 2012-13 Final Four team. They will work with a pair of important returning players in Stephanie Rice, an athletic force around the basket and a good rebounder, and Zania Gay, a key perimeter scorer and defender.

The Drew boys made some strides with a 4-12 record in the abbreviated season, and head coach Charles Gordon, in his second season, is confident his team can build off that base.

Elite Scholars

The girls team is young, but looked good in the shortened 2020-21 season with a 9-6 record. Second-year coach Tony Brinson brings back a pair of talented seniors in Jaliah Jelks and Ester Antwi.

Jason Greenlee’s Elite Scholars boys team went through a growing season, going 2-13 with mostly freshmen and sophomores in a tough Region 6-AA that produced Final Four teams Lovett, Pace and Columbia. A year of grow should help the Knights, who are led by Vincent George, Jalyen Grant, Cardell Perry, Olu Oladosinde, D’Allo Wiley and Mekhi Woods.

Forest Park

A major departure from the girls program, the graduation of All-American and South Carolina signee Sania Feagin, leaves a major void for a team coming off a state runner-up finish. Ghylissa Knowles, Jasmine Stevens and Olympia Chaney also graduated from a 24-6 team, but longtime coach Steven Cole still has talent back in Jayda Brown and Janiya Simmons, among others.

Forest Park’s boys team also is coming off a successful season, going 12-7. The Panthers will look different this season under new head coach Jarrod Davis, who brings 14 years of head coaching experience. He will build around standouts like Dashawn Brown and Jacob Feagin.

Jonesboro

Kevin Davis’ Jonesboro girls went 10-11 last season, and are focused on a deeper playoff run in 2021-22. The team, which stressed defensive improvement in the offseason, will be led by Queen Adams, Paris Gates and Kaila Wright.

Veteran boys coach Dan Maehlman led his team to a 17-7 record last season, and Jonesboro graduated only one senior off that roster. That brings high hopes for this season for a lineup featuring senior Yannis Woods and junior Devon Rainey.

Lovejoy

Cedric King’s successful six-year tenure with the girls program continued last season with a Final Four trip that included an upset of unbeaten defending state champion Buford. That 20-win team is eager for more, and it has a roster full of college-level talent to help in that mission. The top players include seniors Layla Hood (a 6-foot forward committed to Mercer), Bryana Hardy (a 6-1 forward with D-I interest) and Keyra Peterson (a 5-10 wing with offers like Auburn-Montgomery and Shorter). The backcourt includes junior LaNya Foster (offers include Kennesaw State, UNC-Greensboro, Lipscomb) and sophomore Bryanna Preston (offers include Auburn, Miami, Kentucky).

Head coach Willie Reese and the Lovejoy boys are coming off a 1-22 season, but things are looking up for the program. Three big reasons for optimism are talented players like 6-5 senior Gabriel Young, 6-0 senior Jordan Parks and 6-4 junior Nicholas Hill.

Morrow

After going 2-16 in her first season, head coach Eboni Mitchell is excited about the improvements for Year 2. There are plenty of positives to build off from the 2020-21 team and Mitchell has talent back led by Azariah Taylor and Alexia Hammonds.

Morrow’s boys, under longtime head coach Creswell Foy, went 8-12 last season. They figure to build around key players like Kole Taylor and Takieto Palmer.

Mount Zion

First-year Mount Zion girls head coach Jimmy Fields inherits a team that was 13-7 last season, though the Bulldogs bring back only two players with varsity experience. He will rely heavily on standouts like Rein Vappie, Trinity Crane and Jaleia Strobridge.

There are plenty of new additions on the varsity boys team, led by longtime head coach Earl Simmonds. Mount Zion, 5-16 last season, will be led by Trevin Harden and Teddy Bien-Aime.

Mundy’s Mill

The Mundy’s Mill girls team is coming off a successful 2020-21 season, which included a 15-10 record and a state playoff berth.

The Tigers also made the boys state playoffs with a 13-9 record, bringing optimism for this season. Head coach Dwight Callaway’s top returning players include seniors Bryson Ogletree, Joshua Smith and Ja’son Kemp, juniors Antonio Johnson Jr., Eric Cousin and Henry Dowdell and sophomore Fred Umeano.

North Clayton

The Eagles were 6-15 last season under longtime girls coach Fred Hill, who will have a young and inexperienced team this season. He will depend on the play and leadership of both Arianna Phillips and JaQwaya Reeves as the team grows up.

Longtime boys coach Martisse Troup is after improvements from last season, when his team went 2-20. The program, which made state in 2020 but missed out last season, is led by junior forward Emmanuel Udom, senior forward Demetrius Thomas and sophomore guard Micah Benjamin.

Riverdale

New girls head coach Jimmy Williams, in his third year at the school, hopes to improve on last season’s 5-12 mark. His top players include Faith Scandrett, NaNa Hill, Nyla Cole and Aja Grimes.

Riverdale’s girls will be led by a new head coach, Ty Townsend, who inherits a team that went 2-16 last season. His first Raiders team will feature key players like DeMario Spear, Dwayne Jackson and K.J. Favers.