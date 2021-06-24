Clayton County football schedules for the 2021 high school season:
Drew
Aug. 20 at Coffee
Sept. 3 Riverdale (Southern Crescent)
Sept. 10 at North Clayton (Southern Crescent)
Sept. 18 Creekside (South Crescent)
Oct. 1 at Banneker
Oct. 8 Mundy’s Mill (Southern Crescent)
Oct. 14 Woodward Academy (Southern Crescent)
Oct. 22 at Jonesboro (Tara)
Oct. 29 Forest Park (Southern Crescent)
Nov. 5 at Tri-Cities (Tri-Cities)
Forest Park
Aug. 20 at McNair (Godrey)
Aug. 27 Morrow (Tara)
Sept. 3 Osborne (Tara)
Sept. 17 at Tri-Cities
Sept. 30 Creekside (Tara)
Oct. 8 Jonesboro (Tara)
Oct. 15 Mundy’s Mill (Tara)
Oct. 21 Woodward Academy (Tara)
Oct. 29 at Drew (Southern Crescent)
Nov. 5 at Banneker
Jonesboro
Aug. 20 Mt. Zion-Jonesboro (Tara)
Aug. 27 Eagle’s Landing (Tara)
Sept. 3 at Carrollton
Sept. 17 Banneker (Tara)
Oct. 1 at Woodward Academy
Oct. 8 at Forest Park (Tara)
Oct. 15 Tri-Cities (Tara)
Oct. 22 Drew (Tara)
Oct. 29 at Creekside
Nov. 5 at Mundy’s Mill (Twelve Oaks)
Lovejoy
Aug. 20 at Mundy’s Mill (Twelve Oaks)
Aug. 28 at Carver-Atlanta (Eddie S. Henderson)
Sept. 3 at Eagle’s Landing
Sept. 10 at North Gwinnett
Sept. 17 Griffin (Twelve Oaks)
Oct. 1 Morrow (Twelve Oaks)
Oct. 8 Tucker (Twelve Oaks)
Oct. 22 at Hughes
Oct. 29 Westlake (Twelve Oaks)
Nov. 5 at North Atlanta
Morrow
Aug. 20 at Cartersville
Aug. 27 at Forest Park (Tara)
Sept. 3 Mount Zion-Jonesboro (Tara)
Sept. 10 at Fayette County
Sept. 17 at Hillgrove
Oct. 1 at Lovejoy (Twelve Oaks)
Oct. 8 Westlake (Tara)
Oct. 21 at Tucker (Adams)
Oct. 29 North Atlanta (Tara)
Nov. 5 at Hughes
Mount Zion
Aug. 20 at Jonesboro (Tara)
Aug. 27 at Starr’s Mill
Sept. 3 at Morrow (Tara)
Sept. 10 Mundy’s Mill (Tara)
Sept. 17 at Luella
Oct. 1 Riverdale (Tara)
Oct. 8 at Hampton
Oct. 21 Fayette County (Twelve Oaks)
Oct. 28 at North Clayton (Southern Crescent)
Nov. 5 McDonough
Mundy’s Mill
Aug. 20 Lovejoy (Twelve Oaks)
Sept. 3 Rockdale County (Twelve Oaks)
Sept. 10 at Mt. Zion-Jonesboro (Tara)
Sept. 16 Woodward Academy (Twelve Oaks)
Oct. 1 at Tri-Cities (Tri-Cities)
Oct. 8 at Drew (Southern Crescent)
Oct. 15 at Forest Park (Tara)
Oct. 22 Creekside (Twelve Oaks)
Oct. 29 at Banneker
Nov. 5 Jonesboro (Twelve Oaks)
North Clayton
Aug. 20 at Riverdale (Southern Crescent)
Aug. 27 BEST Academy (Southern Crescent)
Sept. 2 Tri-Cities (Southern Crescent)
Sept. 10 Drew (Southern Crescent)
Sept. 17 McDonough (Southern Crescent)
Oct. 1 at Fayette County
Oct. 7 at Duluth
Oct. 15 Luella (Southern Crescent)
Oct. 28 Mt. Zion-Jonesboro (Southern Crescent)
Nov. 4 Hampton (Southern Crescent)
Riverdale
Aug. 20 North Clayton (Southern Crescent)
Aug. 28 at Mays
Sept. 3 at Drew (Southern Crescent)
Sept. 16 Pebblebrook (Southern Crescent)
Oct. 1 at Mt. Zion-Jonesboro (Tara)
Oct. 15 at Fayette County
Oct. 22 Hampton (Southern Crescent)
Oct. 29 at McDonough
Nov. 5 Luella (Southern Crescent)
