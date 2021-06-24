5f77e53789d5d.image.jpg

Riverdale’s Marcus Polite (18) runs against Pebblebrook during a 2020 game.

 Matt Laczko/Marietta Daily Journal

Clayton County football schedules for the 2021 high school season:

Drew

Aug. 20 at Coffee

Sept. 3 Riverdale (Southern Crescent)

Sept. 10 at North Clayton (Southern Crescent)

Sept. 18 Creekside (South Crescent)

Oct. 1 at Banneker

Oct. 8 Mundy’s Mill (Southern Crescent)

Oct. 14 Woodward Academy (Southern Crescent)

Oct. 22 at Jonesboro (Tara)

Oct. 29 Forest Park (Southern Crescent)

Nov. 5 at Tri-Cities (Tri-Cities)

Forest Park

Aug. 20 at McNair (Godrey)

Aug. 27 Morrow (Tara)

Sept. 3 Osborne (Tara)

Sept. 17 at Tri-Cities

Sept. 30 Creekside (Tara)

Oct. 8 Jonesboro (Tara)

Oct. 15 Mundy’s Mill (Tara)

Oct. 21 Woodward Academy (Tara)

Oct. 29 at Drew (Southern Crescent)

Nov. 5 at Banneker

Jonesboro

Aug. 20 Mt. Zion-Jonesboro (Tara)

Aug. 27 Eagle’s Landing (Tara)

Sept. 3 at Carrollton

Sept. 17 Banneker (Tara)

Oct. 1 at Woodward Academy

Oct. 8 at Forest Park (Tara)

Oct. 15 Tri-Cities (Tara)

Oct. 22 Drew (Tara)

Oct. 29 at Creekside

Nov. 5 at Mundy’s Mill (Twelve Oaks)

Lovejoy

Aug. 20 at Mundy’s Mill (Twelve Oaks)

Aug. 28 at Carver-Atlanta (Eddie S. Henderson)

Sept. 3 at Eagle’s Landing

Sept. 10 at North Gwinnett

Sept. 17 Griffin (Twelve Oaks)

Oct. 1 Morrow (Twelve Oaks)

Oct. 8 Tucker (Twelve Oaks)

Oct. 22 at Hughes

Oct. 29 Westlake (Twelve Oaks)

Nov. 5 at North Atlanta

Morrow

Aug. 20 at Cartersville

Aug. 27 at Forest Park (Tara)

Sept. 3 Mount Zion-Jonesboro (Tara)

Sept. 10 at Fayette County

Sept. 17 at Hillgrove

Oct. 1 at Lovejoy (Twelve Oaks)

Oct. 8 Westlake (Tara)

Oct. 21 at Tucker (Adams)

Oct. 29 North Atlanta (Tara)

Nov. 5 at Hughes

Mount Zion

Aug. 20 at Jonesboro (Tara)

Aug. 27 at Starr’s Mill

Sept. 3 at Morrow (Tara)

Sept. 10 Mundy’s Mill (Tara)

Sept. 17 at Luella

Oct. 1 Riverdale (Tara)

Oct. 8 at Hampton

Oct. 21 Fayette County (Twelve Oaks)

Oct. 28 at North Clayton (Southern Crescent)

Nov. 5 McDonough

Mundy’s Mill

Aug. 20 Lovejoy (Twelve Oaks)

Sept. 3 Rockdale County (Twelve Oaks)

Sept. 10 at Mt. Zion-Jonesboro (Tara)

Sept. 16 Woodward Academy (Twelve Oaks)

Oct. 1 at Tri-Cities (Tri-Cities)

Oct. 8 at Drew (Southern Crescent)

Oct. 15 at Forest Park (Tara)

Oct. 22 Creekside (Twelve Oaks)

Oct. 29 at Banneker

Nov. 5 Jonesboro (Twelve Oaks)

North Clayton

Aug. 20 at Riverdale (Southern Crescent)

Aug. 27 BEST Academy (Southern Crescent)

Sept. 2 Tri-Cities (Southern Crescent)

Sept. 10 Drew (Southern Crescent)

Sept. 17 McDonough (Southern Crescent)

Oct. 1 at Fayette County

Oct. 7 at Duluth

Oct. 15 Luella (Southern Crescent)

Oct. 28 Mt. Zion-Jonesboro (Southern Crescent)

Nov. 4 Hampton (Southern Crescent)

Riverdale

Aug. 20 North Clayton (Southern Crescent)

Aug. 28 at Mays

Sept. 3 at Drew (Southern Crescent)

Sept. 16 Pebblebrook (Southern Crescent)

Oct. 1 at Mt. Zion-Jonesboro (Tara)

Oct. 15 at Fayette County

Oct. 22 Hampton (Southern Crescent)

Oct. 29 at McDonough

Nov. 5 Luella (Southern Crescent)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos