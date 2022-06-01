Spring practice has succumbed to summer workouts and 7-on-7 tournaments, signaling the high school football season's rapid approach.

Georgia High School Association teams can begin practices in full pads Aug. 2, slightly more than two weeks in advance of the Aug. 19 and 20 season openers.

Here's a look at those season-opening games and the full schedules for area teams:

Drew

Aug. 26 at North Atlanta

Sept. 2 at Cass

Sept. 9 at Riverdale (Southern Crescent Stadium)

Sept. 16 Hiram (Southern Crescent Stadium)

Sept. 22 Stone Mountain (Southern Crescent Stadium)

Oct. 7 at Lakeside-DeKalb (Adams Stadium)

Oct. 14 at McIntosh

Oct. 20 Northside-Columbus (Southern Crescent Stadium)

Oct. 28 at Harris County

Nov. 4 Northgate (Southern Crescent Stadium)

Forest Park

Aug. 19 at Morrow

Sept. 1 at Lakeside-DeKalb (Adams Stadium)

Sept. 8 KIPP Atlanta

Sept. 16 Jonesboro

Sept. 23 at Mundy’s Mill (Twelve Oaks Stadium)

Sept. 30 at Rockdale County

Oct. 7 at Bowdon

Oct. 21 at Alcovy (Sharp Stadium)

Oct. 28 Lovejoy

Nov. 3 Woodward

Jonesboro

Aug. 20 at Mount Zion

Aug. 26 at Cartersville

Sept. 2 at Dutchtown

Sept. 16 at Forest Park

Sept. 23 Rockdale County (Tara Stadium)

Sept. 30 Mundy’s Mill (Tara Stadium)

Oct. 7 Morrow (Tara Stadium)

Oct. 21 at Woodward Academy

Oct. 28 Alcovy (Tara Stadium)

Nov. 4 at Lovejoy (Twelve Oaks Stadium)

Lovejoy

Aug. 19 at Mundy’s Mil (Twelve Oaks Stadium)

Sept. 2 at Crisp County

Sept. 9 South Atlanta (Twelve Oaks Stadium)

Sept. 16 at Rockdale

Sept. 30 Woodward Academy

Oct. 7 at Alcovy

Oct. 21 Morrow (Twelve Oaks Stadium)

Oct. 28 at Forest Park

Nov. 4 Jonesboro (Twelve Oaks Stadium)

Morrow

Aug. 19 Forest Park

Aug. 26 Tri-Cities

Sept. 2 at Westside-Macon

Sept. 9 Hiram

Sept. 16 at Woodward Academy

Sept. 30 Alcovy

Oct. 7 at Jonesboro (Tara Stadium)

Oct. 21 at Lovejoy (Twelve Oaks Stadium)

Oct. 27 Rockdale County

Nov. 4 Mundy’s Mill

Mount Zion

Aug. 20 Jonesboro

Aug. 27 at Therrell (Lakewood Stadium)

Sept. 9 at McDonough

Sept. 16 Luella

Sept. 23 at Upson-Lee

Sept. 30 Stockbridge

Oct. 7 at Hampton

Oct. 21 Lovett

Oct. 27 Woodland

Nov. 3 Pace Academy

Mundy’s Mill

Aug. 19 Lovejoy (Twelve Oaks Stadium)

Aug. 26 Fayette County (Twelve Oaks Stadium)

Sept. 2 Riverdale (Twelve Oaks Stadium)

Sept. 17 at Alcovy (Sharp Stadium)

Sept. 23 Forest Park (Twelve Oaks Stadium)

Sept. 30 Jonesboro (Tara Stadium)

Oct. 7 at Carver-Atlanta (Lakewood Stadium)

Oct. 21 at Rockdale

Oct. 28 Woodward Academy (Twelve Oaks Stadium)

Nov. 4 at Morrow

North Clayton

Aug. 20 at Riverdale

Aug. 26 at KIPP Atlanta

Sept. 2 at McNair

Sept. 9 at Chattahoochee County

Sept. 15 Fayette County

Sept. 23 Trinity Christian

Sept. 30 at Troup County

Oct. 7 at LaGrange

Oct. 20 Whitewater

Oct. 28 at Starr’s Mill

Riverdale

Aug. 20 North Clayton (Southern Crescent Stadium)

Aug. 27 at Carver-Atlanta (Eddie S. Henderson Stadium)

Sept. 2 at Mundy’s Mill (Twelve Oaks Stadium)

Sept. 9 Drew (Southern Crescent Stadium)

Sept. 16 at Trinity Christian

Sept. 22 Fayette County (Tara Stadium)

Sept. 29 at LaGrange

Oct. 7 Troup County (Southern Crescent Stadium)

Oct. 21 Starr’s Mill (Southern Crescent Stadium)

Oct. 28 at Whitewater