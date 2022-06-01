Spring practice has succumbed to summer workouts and 7-on-7 tournaments, signaling the high school football season's rapid approach.
Georgia High School Association teams can begin practices in full pads Aug. 2, slightly more than two weeks in advance of the Aug. 19 and 20 season openers.
Here's a look at those season-opening games and the full schedules for area teams:
Drew
Aug. 26 at North Atlanta
Sept. 2 at Cass
Sept. 9 at Riverdale (Southern Crescent Stadium)
Sept. 16 Hiram (Southern Crescent Stadium)
Sept. 22 Stone Mountain (Southern Crescent Stadium)
Oct. 7 at Lakeside-DeKalb (Adams Stadium)
Oct. 14 at McIntosh
Oct. 20 Northside-Columbus (Southern Crescent Stadium)
Oct. 28 at Harris County
Nov. 4 Northgate (Southern Crescent Stadium)
Forest Park
Aug. 19 at Morrow
Sept. 1 at Lakeside-DeKalb (Adams Stadium)
Sept. 8 KIPP Atlanta
Sept. 16 Jonesboro
Sept. 23 at Mundy’s Mill (Twelve Oaks Stadium)
Sept. 30 at Rockdale County
Oct. 7 at Bowdon
Oct. 21 at Alcovy (Sharp Stadium)
Oct. 28 Lovejoy
Nov. 3 Woodward
Jonesboro
Aug. 20 at Mount Zion
Aug. 26 at Cartersville
Sept. 2 at Dutchtown
Sept. 16 at Forest Park
Sept. 23 Rockdale County (Tara Stadium)
Sept. 30 Mundy’s Mill (Tara Stadium)
Oct. 7 Morrow (Tara Stadium)
Oct. 21 at Woodward Academy
Oct. 28 Alcovy (Tara Stadium)
Nov. 4 at Lovejoy (Twelve Oaks Stadium)
Lovejoy
Aug. 19 at Mundy’s Mil (Twelve Oaks Stadium)
Sept. 2 at Crisp County
Sept. 9 South Atlanta (Twelve Oaks Stadium)
Sept. 16 at Rockdale
Sept. 30 Woodward Academy
Oct. 7 at Alcovy
Oct. 21 Morrow (Twelve Oaks Stadium)
Oct. 28 at Forest Park
Nov. 4 Jonesboro (Twelve Oaks Stadium)
Morrow
Aug. 19 Forest Park
Aug. 26 Tri-Cities
Sept. 2 at Westside-Macon
Sept. 9 Hiram
Sept. 16 at Woodward Academy
Sept. 30 Alcovy
Oct. 7 at Jonesboro (Tara Stadium)
Oct. 21 at Lovejoy (Twelve Oaks Stadium)
Oct. 27 Rockdale County
Nov. 4 Mundy’s Mill
Mount Zion
Aug. 20 Jonesboro
Aug. 27 at Therrell (Lakewood Stadium)
Sept. 9 at McDonough
Sept. 16 Luella
Sept. 23 at Upson-Lee
Sept. 30 Stockbridge
Oct. 7 at Hampton
Oct. 21 Lovett
Oct. 27 Woodland
Nov. 3 Pace Academy
Mundy’s Mill
Aug. 19 Lovejoy (Twelve Oaks Stadium)
Aug. 26 Fayette County (Twelve Oaks Stadium)
Sept. 2 Riverdale (Twelve Oaks Stadium)
Sept. 17 at Alcovy (Sharp Stadium)
Sept. 23 Forest Park (Twelve Oaks Stadium)
Sept. 30 Jonesboro (Tara Stadium)
Oct. 7 at Carver-Atlanta (Lakewood Stadium)
Oct. 21 at Rockdale
Oct. 28 Woodward Academy (Twelve Oaks Stadium)
Nov. 4 at Morrow
North Clayton
Aug. 20 at Riverdale
Aug. 26 at KIPP Atlanta
Sept. 2 at McNair
Sept. 9 at Chattahoochee County
Sept. 15 Fayette County
Sept. 23 Trinity Christian
Sept. 30 at Troup County
Oct. 7 at LaGrange
Oct. 20 Whitewater
Oct. 28 at Starr’s Mill
Riverdale
Aug. 20 North Clayton (Southern Crescent Stadium)
Aug. 27 at Carver-Atlanta (Eddie S. Henderson Stadium)
Sept. 2 at Mundy’s Mill (Twelve Oaks Stadium)
Sept. 9 Drew (Southern Crescent Stadium)
Sept. 16 at Trinity Christian
Sept. 22 Fayette County (Tara Stadium)
Sept. 29 at LaGrange
Oct. 7 Troup County (Southern Crescent Stadium)
Oct. 21 Starr’s Mill (Southern Crescent Stadium)
Oct. 28 at Whitewater
