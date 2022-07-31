After two straight 3-7 football seasons, the Drew Titans are looking to improve in 2022.

Last year, Drew started with a forfeit loss to Coffee County and then fell to Clayton County rival Riverdale 7-6.

The Titans picked up their first victory by beating North Clayton 38-0 in a non-region contest before losing five straight Region 3-AAAAA games to Creekside, Banneker, Mundy’s Mill, Woodward Academy and Jonesboro.

The Titans ended the season with victories over Forest Park (37-2) and Tri-Cities (13-6).

In 2022, Drew is still in Region 3-AAAAA but with realignments, it’s an entirely different region that includes McIntosh, Northside-Columbus, Harris County and Northgate.

“We expect to just compete,” Drew head coach Steve Robinson said. “We’re in a new region so I just expect that the kids will keep exemplifying and showing what they’re about and the product of their hard work and effort through all their year, not just this past year. We’re going to play hard, play the right way, stay loyal and just compete. Whatever happens after that we’ll live with it.”

Drew opens the 2022 season Aug. 26 at North Atlanta and then travels Sept. 2 to Cass.

On Sept. 9, Drew is officially the away team against Riverdale but that game will be at Southern Crescent Stadium, right next door to Drew High School. Other non-region games include Hiram, Stone Mountain, and Lakeside-DeKalb.

Drew opens its region schedule Oct. 14 at McIntosh.

Robinson is in his fourth season as Drew head coach. In 2019, the Titans went 1-9 and then 3-7 in 2020 and 2021. The Titans’ last winning season was in 2015 when they went 9-4 under head coach Dorwyn Lyles, Drew’s current athletic director.

That season, Drew made it to the Class AAAAA quarterfinals. The Titans’ last state playoff appearance was in 2017, when they finished 4-7 and lost in the first round of the Class AAAAAA tournament.

2022 Schedule

Aug. 26: at North Atlanta

Sept. 2: at Cass

Sept. 9: at Riverdale (Southern Crescent Stadium)

Sept. 16: Hiram (Southern Crescent Stadium)

Sept. 22: Stone Mountain (Southern Crescent Stadium)

Oct. 7: at Lakeside-DeKalb (Adams Stadium)

Oct. 14: at McIntosh *

Oct. 20: Northside-Columbus (Southern Crescent Stadium) *

Oct. 28: at Harris County *

Nov. 4: Northgate (Southern Crescent Stadium) *

* Region 3-AAAAA game

2021 Results

(3-7 overall, 2-5 in Region 3-AAAAA)

Aug. 20: Coffee County, forfeit, L

Sept. 3: Riverdale, 7-6, L

Sept. 10: North Clayton, 38-0, W

Sept. 18: Creekside, 41-0, L *

Oct. 1: Banneker, 25-0, L *

Oct. 8: Mundy’s Mill, 13-7, L *

Oct. 14: Woodward Academy, 42-0, L *

Oct. 22: Jonesboro, 33-7, L *

Oct. 29: Forest Park, 37-2, W *

Nov. 5: Tri-Cities, 13-6, W *

* Region 3-AAAAA game