After making the Class AAAAA state football playoffs four years in a row, the Jonesboro Cardinals are moving up to Class AAAAAA in 2022.

“We’re actually looking forward to the challenge of competing, lining up against Morrow, Mundy’s Mill, the University of Lovejoy,” Jonesboro head coach Tim Floyd said. “It’s going to be a challenge but we just hope to put our best product on the football field ... we’re looking forward to the season.”

Region 3-AAAAAA features Woodward Academy, which went undefeated in the regular season last year and made it to the second round of the Class AAAAA state playoffs. Lovejoy also made it to the second round in the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.

Alcovy also made the playoffs last season in Class AAAAAA, falling in the first round to Carrollton 43-21.

The Cardinals will face all three opponents late in the season as they travel to Woodward Oct. 21, play host to Alcovy Oct. 28 at Southern Crescent Stadium and travel to play Lovejoy Nov. 4 at Twelve Oaks Stadium.

Last year, Jonesboro lost to Woodward 24-7.

“Moving up to AAAAAA is going to be a challenge,” Floyd said. “There’s quite a few teams that have been to the playoffs in the second round. But we’re excited about the challenge. The guys have been working hard. We’ve got to keep working, keep getting better with every rep.”

Joneboro’s non-region schedule is just as imposing as two of the three teams made it to state last year.

Jonesboro opens the season Aug. 20 against county rival Mount Zion in a non-region game. Its non-region slate also include away games at Cartersville on Aug. 26 and Dutchtown on Sept. 2.

Cartersville went 10-1 last year and made it to the second round of the Class AAAAA playoffs. Dutchtown went 7-4 and lost to Harris County 56-35 in the first round of Class AAAAA playoffs.

Jonesboro opens it region schedule Sept. 16 against Forest Park.

Last year, Jonesboro went 7-4 and lost to Warner Robins in the first round of the state playoffs.

The 2022 season will be Floyd’s 14th as Jonesboro head coach.

Floyd has a career record of 77-62 and has led the Cardinals to eight playoff appearances. Before Floyd, Jonesboro had only been to the postseason five times since the program started in 1949.

2022 Schedule

Aug. 20: at Mt. Zion

Aug. 26: at Cartersville

Sept. 2: at Dutchtown

Sept. 16: at Forest Park (Tara Stadium) *

Sept. 23: Rockdale County *

Sept. 30: Mundy’s Mill (Tara Stadium) *

Oct. 7: Morrow (Tara Stadium) *

Oct. 21: at Woodward Academy *

Oct. 28: Alcovy (Southern Crescent Stadium) *

Nov. 4: at Lovejoy (Twelve Oaks Stadium) *

* Region 3-AAAAAA game

2021 Results

(7-4 overall, 5-2 in Region 3-AAAAA)

Aug. 26: Eagle’s Landing, 35-7, W

Sept. 3: Carrollton, L, 48-7, L

Sept. 17: Banneker, 28-21, W *

Sept. 24: Mt. Zion, 42-6, W

Oct. 1: Woodward Academy, 24-7, L *

Oct. 8: Forest Park, 56-6, W *

Oct. 15: Tri-Cities, 14-0, W *

Oct. 22: Drew, 33-7, W *

Oct. 29: Creekside, 27-7, L *

Nov. 4: Mundy’s Mill, 38-0, W *

Nov. 12: Warner Robins, 64-20, L (Class AAAAA state tournament, first round)

* Region 3-AAAAA game